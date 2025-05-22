 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

RED ROOSTER HARLEM Launches Monday Night Music Live

The new weekly series celebrates the voices and artistry of Broadway

By: May. 22, 2025
RED ROOSTER HARLEM Launches Monday Night Music Live Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Red Rooster Harlem has launched Monday Night Music Live: A Weekly Celebration of Broadway Talent. Red Rooster Harlem is a cultural culinary institution in the heart of Harlem just steps from the iconic Apollo Theater. The new weekly series celebrating the voices and artistry of Broadway and Broadway-adjacent performers. 

Each Monday will showcase a rotating cast of Broadway talent — from powerhouse vocalists to dynamic dancers — all within the welcoming, community-rooted atmosphere of Red Rooster.

With this new series, Red Rooster Harlem reaffirms its mission to be more than just a restaurant and bar — it is a live music destination where culture, community, and artistry take center stage.

Red Rooster Harlem is located at  310 Lenox Ave, NY, NY 10027.  For more information and a full performance calendar, please visit HERE.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Red Rooster Harlem

Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.

TFCA Image

Best Direction of a Play - Live Standings

Danya Taymor - John Proctor Is the Villain - 18%
Sam Pinkleton - Oh, Mary! - 17%
Sam Gold - Romeo + Juliet - 12%
Vote Now!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds

Videos