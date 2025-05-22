RED ROOSTER HARLEM Launches Monday Night Music Live

The new weekly series celebrates the voices and artistry of Broadway
Red Rooster Harlem has launched Monday Night Music Live: A Weekly Celebration of Broadway Talent. Red Rooster Harlem is a cultural culinary institution in the heart of Harlem just steps from the iconic Apollo Theater. The new weekly series celebrating the voices and artistry of Broadway and Broadway-adjacent performers.
Each Monday will showcase a rotating cast of Broadway talent — from powerhouse vocalists to dynamic dancers — all within the welcoming, community-rooted atmosphere of Red Rooster.
With this new series, Red Rooster Harlem reaffirms its mission to be more than just a restaurant and bar — it is a live music destination where culture, community, and artistry take center stage.
Red Rooster Harlem is located at 310 Lenox Ave, NY, NY 10027. For more information and a full performance calendar, please visit HERE.
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Red Rooster Harlem
