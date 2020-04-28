RED GATE BAKERY Pop-Up on Saturday, 5/2

Click Here for More Articles on FOOD & WINE

Red Gate Bakery, a modern bakeshop located in the East Village, will host a pop-up this Saturday, May 2 from 12:00pm - 4:00pm at 68 E 1st Street.

The goal of the pop-up is to offer Red Gate's signature treats for one day only after a few weeks of being temporarily closed, and to bring joy to people during this time. Guests must pre-order their baked goods (the team is accepting orders from now until 11:59pm on Thursday, April 30), which will be available for pick-up at Red Gate between 12:00pm and 4:00pm on Saturday.

Red Gate's pop-up menu includes:

-6-packs of cookies like Burnt Chocolate Cookies (made with dark cocoa and white chocolate ribbons - an inverse of the classic chocolate chip cookie), and gluten-free Fudgenutters (studded with hunks of dark chocolate and walnuts)

-6-packs of the shop's beloved Brown Butter Blondies and Salted Caramel Brownies

-Brown Butter Carrot Loaf and Midnight Banana Bread (each yielding around 8-10 slices)

-Whole Celebration Cakes like Caramelized White Chocolate Stout Cake and Toasted Coconut Banana Cake (with bacon bits!)

Swag like Red Gate Bakery beanies and totes are also available for pre-order.

About Red Gate Bakery:

Red Gate Bakery is an intimate bakeshop nestled in the East Village and helmed by Greg Rales (formerly of Flour Shop). Named after the idyllic Nantucket farm where Greg spent summers growing up, Red Gate was inspired by his fond memories baking in his swim trunks on warm afternoons.

Rales seeks to conjure these endearing memories of sugar clouds and salty sea air at Red Gate Bakery, finding the balance of sweet and savory in each pastry. The menu includes an array of classic cookies, bars, loaves, and cakes recreated with modern flavor combinations and techniques, evoking a feeling of warmth and safety with every bite.

What initially started as a simple wholesale business headquartered in Greg's home quickly gained a cult following. After outgrowing Greg's kitchen, Red Gate Bakery found a new home in the vibrant East Village, where he and Director of Operations, Patricia Howard (formerly of The Beatrice Inn), opened the first brick-and-mortar location in November 2019.

Red Gate Bakery provides a nostalgic escape from the hustle and bustle of modern urban life. For more information, visit: https://redgatebakery.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Red Gate Bakery





