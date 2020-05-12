FOOD & WINE
Click Here for More Articles on FOOD & WINE

Photo Coverage: REACHING OUT to Support and Care for Others

Article Pixel May. 12, 2020  

The restaurant community has reached out in more ways than you can imagine to support medical personnel and essential workers. Here are just a few inspiring photos that we have collected to let our readers know that reaching out to others is more important than ever.

Photo Coverage: REACHING OUT to Support and Care for Others

Junior's delivers cheesecakes to Brooklyn Hospital.

Photo Coverage: REACHING OUT to Support and Care for Others

Heart to Harvest launches Restaurant Rescue Fund.

Photo Coverage: REACHING OUT to Support and Care for Others

Ed's Lobster Bar donates to staff of Belleview Hospital.

Photo Coverage: REACHING OUT to Support and Care for Others

Oath Pizza Craft Pizza Care Packages and their Feeding America Donation

Photo Coverage: REACHING OUT to Support and Care for Others

Chef David Burke launches #FEEDTHEHEROES

Photo Coverage: REACHING OUT to Support and Care for Others

Donatella Arpaia of Prova Pizzabar donates 200 pies to hospitals and police precincts.

Photo Coverage: REACHING OUT to Support and Care for Others

Fields Good Chicken gives back to the NYC community.

Photo Coverage: REACHING OUT to Support and Care for Others

Melt Shop donates free meals to hospital workers.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of the restaurant venues



Next on Stage

Related Articles

From This Author Marina Kennedy

  • Photo Coverage: REACHING OUT to Support and Care for Others
  • Streaming Review: ANGELS IN THE OUTFIELD, The 1951 Movie is an Entertaining Baseball Story
  • Meet Restaurateur Turgut Balikci of BELLA LUNA on the Upper West Side
  • Experience AMARO and Enjoy Easy Recipes with the Italian Liqueur