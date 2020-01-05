Photo Coverage: Golden Globes Weekend and CASAMIGOS

Casamigos kicked off Golden Globes weekend with the Art of Elysium Gala at the Hollywood Palladium. Guests, including Bella Hadid, Bryan Greenberg and wife Jamie Chung, Ali Larter, Audrina Patridge, Emile Hirsche, Jack Black, James Marsden, Marilyn Manson and Jasmine Sanders enjoyed the "Heaven is Rock & Roll" theme where guests enjoyed specialty Casamigos cocktails and special performances by Dave Grohl, Beck and St. Vincent.

Check out the amazing photos of some of the guests at the Art of Elysium Gala.

Photo credit: Phillip Faraone/Rich Polk/Randy Shropshire for Getty Images for The Art of Elysium