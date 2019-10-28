Photo Coverage: CASAMIGOS Halloween Party-Brought to You by Those Who Drink It

Casamigos threw its annual "Brought to You by Those Who Drink It" Halloween party at Casamigos Co-founder Mike Meldman's Beverly Hills home. Casamigos brought it back to Mike's home once again, where the soiree originated. The home was decked out in a psychedelic theme, with a number of custom neon features and graffiti backdrops displayed throughout the space. The entrance, which featured a larger than life pumpkin patch complete with hundreds of hand painted neon pumpkins and black light visual effects, set the scene for the night. Guests were welcomed with a Casamigos ice shot as part of the iconic Casamigos bell shot moment. Co-Founders Rande Gerber and Mike Meldman were among the many guests to ring the bell and take the shot. The crowd enjoyed signature cocktails including the Casa-delic, Magic Marg and Spicy Spirit, which were served from bars lined with 100s of bottles of Casamigos tequila. The main bar, a 30ft diamond mirrored bar, served as the platform for a jaw-dropping custom designed kinetic light feature that suspended above.

Guests enjoyed a variety of late-night bites on the back patio while taking advantage of the fun curated photo moments including a psychedelic-style swing that replaced a traditional photo booth. One of the most in demand D.J. groups, The Misshapes, spun tunes all night.

Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford arrived on theme in psychedelic 60s apparel, with Gerber wearing a photo of Cindy on his t-shirt. Costume highlights included Justin Timberlake as a microphone making a rare date night appearance with wife Jessica Biel dressed as her hubby along with an entourage all dressed as N'Sync, Nina Dobrev as Billie Eilish, Molly Sims as I Dream of Genie, Lisa Rinna dressed as Jennifer Lopez in her iconic Grammy's dress Versace dress and Eiza Gonzalez as Maleficent.

Attendees at the Casamigos Halloween party included: Rande Gerber & Cindy Crawford , Mike Meldman, Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel, Molly Sims & Scott Stuber, Gerard Butler, Laverne Cox, Paris Hilton, Nina Dobrev, Lisa Rinna, Eiza Gonzalez, Ryan Phillippe, Charlotte McKinney, Rachel Zoe, Amber Valletta, Ellen Pompeo, Patrick Whitesell & Pia Miller, Jasmine Tookes, Maria Menounos, Chord Overstreet, Morgan Stewart, Stephen Amell, Billy Bush, Suki Waterhouse, Arielle Vandenberg, Diego Boneta, Katelyn Carter, Linda Thompson, Larsa Pippen, Chuck Lidell, Steve Tisch. Brian Grazer, Irena & Mike Medavoy, Zoey Deutch, Dave Grohl, David Arquette, and Glen Powell.

For more information on Casamigos, please visit https://casamigos.com/.

Photo credit: Getty Images/Michael Kovac or Kevin Mazur-Courtesy of Casamigos

Paris Hilton

Amber Valletta

Nina Dobrev

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel

Diego Boneta

Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford





