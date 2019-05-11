Photo Coverage: CASAMIGOS Celebrates The Met Gala

Click Here for More Articles on FOOD & WINE

Serena Williams, Kim Kardashian West, Travis Scott, Trevor Noah, and La La Anthony hosted Up&Down's 6th annual Met Gala after-party with owner Richie Akiva. The star-studded affair kicked off with a beautiful arrival by The Met Gala Co-Chair Serena Williams, followed by a stunning entrance by none other than Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, GIGI HADID, Hailey Bieber, Tracee Ellis Ross and iconic fashion designer Alexander Wang. Once the groups were settled at their tables parades of champagne from Perrier Jouet began while Bella joined Serena (alongside her husband Alexis Ohanian) in the festivities as the two posed for photos together.

There was no shortage of celebrities and fashions elite as guests began to arrive around midnight while continuing to enjoy the Casamigos' Tequila signaturectails. Jared Leto in true MET Gala theme was spotted passing around the custom model of his own head at his table as legendary director Baz Luhrmann danced to Kodak Black. Spotted nearby were actors and actresses including Idris Elba, Michael B Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, Elle Fanning, Idris Elba, Natasha Lyonne, Tiffany Haddish, Awkwafina, Constance Wu, Regina King, Amber Valleta, Zendaya, and artist Dustin Yellin rounded out the amazing crowd.

Supermodel Naomi Campbell made her presence known striking iconic poses as she walked to her table as the event hit an almost fever pitch and was joined in show stopping fashion when Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West, Travis Scott, and Kylie Jenner were escorted through a throng of onlookers shortly after.

Musicians including ASAP Rocky, 21 Savage, Janelle Monae, Halsey, Alicia Keys, Swizz Beatz, French Montana and Busta Rhymes were spotted in attendance as guests sipped on craftctails from Absolut Elyx.

Models including Candice Swanapol, Joan Smalls, Winnie Harlow, Irina Shayk, Lais Riberio, Taylor Hill, Cindy Bruna, Adesuwa Aighewi, Candice Swanepoel, Daphne Groenvald, Jordan Barrett, Imaan Hamman, Melodie Monrose, Riley Montana and Camila Morrone were spotted on the dance floor. Later in the night, VIPS feasted on World Famous Fries by McDonalds.

DJ Chase B and Jus Ske spun hit after hit for the packed crowd of guests as parades of Perrier Jouet champagne made their way through the room. Luxe CBD brand, Kurvana gave a-listers a preview of their Eucalyptus mint hemp-derived CBD vape pens launching nationally soon.

Designers and the fashion elite including Edward Enninful, Christian Siriano, Kerby Jean Raymond accompanied by actress and screenwriter Lena Waithe, Peter Dundas and Tomo Koizumi were joined by a slew of athletes including Odell Beckham Jr, Lewis Hamilton, Joakim Noah, Miles Chamley-Watson, Julian Edleman, Milos Raonic and Nico Marley.

Photo Captions: Guests sipped on Casamigos Tequilactails while celebrating at Up&Down's 6th Annual After Party hosted by Kim Kardashian West, Serena Williams, Travis Scott, Trevor Noah and La La Anthony.

Photo Credit: Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com





