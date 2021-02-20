Penne Straws and The Jersey Tomato Co. for your Next Snack Attack

For tasty, satisfying snacking, serve Penne Straws by Pasta Snacks with a savory sauce for dipping by The Jersey Tomato Co.

We enjoyed this pairing with Lemon Garlic Penne Straws and The Jersey Tomato Co's Tomato Basil Sauce. The fresh tasting tomato sauce was a fantastic dipping option in lieu of using a traditional salsa.

Our readers will defiinitely like that Penne Straws have delicious flavor profiles and are also the ideal texture for dipping. They will also look great on the next festive platter you create.

Get to know the companies that are behind these fine products and find out where they can be conveniently purchased!

ABOUT PENNE STRAWS by Pasta Snacks

SNAX-Sational Brands' PENNE STRAWS has become a consumer favorite since its 2018 launch by Pasta Snacks. The plant-based snack has grown to be the go-to chip alternative, offering a perfect crunch, delicious taste, and low-calorie ingredients. Penne Straws are gluten free, in the shape of actual penne noodles, are seasoned to perfection, and offer 5 tasty flavors: Cinnamon Churro, Mac 'N Cheese, Lemon Garlic, Marinara, and Sweet Pepper.

Made with all-natural ingredients inclusive of lentils & white beans, the snack is non-GMO, OUD Kosher certified, and cholesterol-free. Crafted from durum wheat semolina flour and farro, a higher protein grain for a more nutrient-dense product and baked with fine seasonings. The results are a robust taste and crispy texture throughout. The low calorie snacks are a gently baked, healthy snack option for the entire family to enjoy. Available at top food retailers like WEISS Markets, ACME Markets, Jewel-Osco and more as well as via E-comm at https://shop.pastasnacks.com/. Follow them on social @EatPastaSnacks #PenneStraws.

A portion of all Pasta Snacks proceeds will be donated to the Ryan Seacrest Foundation across all flavor varieties throughout 2021! It's not only healthy snacking, but feel good snacking with a purpose! Learn more @ryanfoundation.

About The Jersey Tomato Co.™

The Jersey Tomato Co. offers fresh-from-the-garden, naturally low sodium tomato sauces featuring renowned chef and notable 'Top Chef' Head Judge Tom Colicchio as the brand's official partner and culinary consultant. The brand's emphasis on vine-ripened, garden-fresh taste and naturally healthful attributes sets it apart from the competition. For more information visit https://jerseytomatoco.com/ and follow @thejerseytomatoco

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Pasta Snacks and The Jersey Tomato Co.