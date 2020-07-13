PASTENE Products for Great Italian Cooking

Make an Italian feast with authentic food products from Pastene. This is a company that has the best ingredients for your next meal. With people doing so much home cooking, Pastene is a brand you should know about and look for whenever you are shopping or ordering online.

Pastene is North America's oldest importer of premium Italian packaged goods. It began as a pushcart operation in Boston's North End in 1848. To date, the company has been owned and operated by descendants of Luigi and Pietro Pastene and has the distinction of being one of North America's oldest continuously operating family businesses. In fact, they were the first house to import fine olive oil into North America and are now the longest continuous importer of olive oil. The welcoming family atmosphere, sense of community, and integrity in business dealings has always been the hallmark of Pastene's working philosophy.

As the leading importer of authentic Italian foods and ingredients, Pastene makes it easy to prepare delicious dishes with a variety of pasta cuts, tomato sauces, grated cheeses, roasted peppers, kitchen ready® tomatoes, marinated artichokes, sun dried tomatoes, peppers, condiments, beans, pasta sauces, fish products, oil, vinegar, curated gift boxes, and more.

People who value the culinary arts know that the secret to great Italian cooking is pure, quality ingredients. When you make your special marinara sauce, you need to use the finest canned tomatoes. For over 50 years, Pastene "Kitchen Ready®" tomatoes have represented the highest quality available to consumers. These tomatoes are always fresh packed from vine-ripened tomatoes, canned as soon as the ripe tomatoes come in from the field. This fresh-pack method results in the best, most flavorful canned tomatoes available. For over 50 years, Pastene's "Kitchen Ready®" have been considered top quality in canned tomatoes.

It's good for our readers to know that Pastene's products are very accessible. Their main marketing area is the eastern US and Canada with New England and the Quebec province.

Check out three of the tantalizing recipes you can make with Pastene products. These are just a few of the healthy, delicious ones that you can find on their web site that are easy to prepare. The company's delightful recipes include Appetizers; Crostini and Bruschetta; Main Courses; Soups and Salads; and Salad Dressings and Marinades. And of the recipes' ingredients can be ordered from Pastene or found in local stores. You'll be an exquisite Italian chef in no time at all!

Hearts of Palm with Basil Sauce



Ingredients:

-14 oz. can (7 oz. DR. WT.) Pastene Hearts of Palm, drained and sliced 1/4 to 1/2 inch thick.

-14 oz. can Pastene Artichoke Hearts, drained and halved

-1 TBSP Dijon mustard

-1 egg yolk

-3 TBSP Pastene Red Wine vinegar

-1 TBSP Pastene Basil Pesto

-1/2 cup Pastene Pure Olive Oil

-1 TBSP freshly chopped parsley

-Salt and Pepper to taste

Directions: Place sliced hearts of palm and the artichoke halves in a deep platter or bowl and set aside. Mix mustard with egg yolk, Salt and Pepper. Whisk in vinegar and pesto. Add oil in thin stream while whisking until thick. Mix in parsley, pour over vegetables and marinate 15 minutes stirring twice. Serve on a bed of lettuce, spinach, or other field greens and enjoy.

Spaghetti Carbonara

Ingredients:

-16 oz. Pastene Spaghetti

-8 slices of bacon, diced

-4 eggs, lightly beaten

-4 tbsp. 15% cream

-2 tbsp. Pastene Extra Virgin Olive Oil

-¼ Cup Pastene Grated Parmesan Cheese

-2 tbsp. chopped fresh parsley

-Salt and Pepper to taste

Directions: Cook spaghetti in boiling, salted water until al dente. Drain and keep hot. Meanwhile, cook bacon in a skillet over medium heat until crisp. Drain and reserve. In a bowl, combine eggs and cream. Season to taste with Salt and Pepper. Heat olive oil in a skillet. Stir in reserved spaghetti, bacon, egg mixture and Parmesan. Mix very well and serve immediately, garnished with parsley.

Chicken Breasts with Capers and Sundried Tomatoes (4 servings)

Ingredients:

-1 tbsp. Pastene Extra Virgin Olive Oil

-4 skinless, boneless chicken breast halves

-6 Pastene Sundried Tomatoes in Oil, drained and chopped

-1 ½ cups chicken stock, heated

-1 tbsp. Pastene Tomato Paste

-¼ cup Pastene Capers in Vinegar, drained

Directions: Preheat oven to 350°F (180°C). Heat oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add chicken, and brown 4-5 minutes on each side. Season to taste with Salt and Pepper. Remove chicken to a baking dish and cook in oven for 12-15 minutes, or until chicken is no longer pink inside. Using same skillet, stir in sundried tomatoes, chicken stock, tomato paste and capers. Mix well and season to taste with Salt and Pepper. Keep hot until ready to serve. Slice chicken and top with sundried tomato sauce. Serve with risotto, if desired.

Shop for Pastene products whenever you grocery shop or have Pastene delivered direct to your home by ordering all your favorites. Visit: https://www.pastene.com/index.html.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Pastene

