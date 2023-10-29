PARTNERS COFFEE Launches New Blend for the Holidays

PARTNERS COFFEE

By: Oct. 29, 2023

POPULAR

RED HORSE BY DAVID BURKE at Bernards Inn Opens in Bernardsville, NJ Photo 1 RED HORSE BY DAVID BURKE at Bernards Inn Opens in Bernardsville, NJ
Photos: Inside the Annual CASAMIGOS Halloween Party with Justin Bieber, Paris Hilton, Kaia Photo 2 Photos: Inside the Annual CASAMIGOS Halloween Party with Justin Bieber, Paris Hilton, Kaia Gerber, Austin Butler, and More
CZEN To Host Halloween Dance Party Dance Party With Legendary DJ Mister Cee Photo 3 CZEN To Host Halloween Dance Party Dance Party With Legendary DJ Mister Cee
Review: The Shipwright's Daughter Serves Award-winning New American Cuisine in Mystic, Con Photo 4 Review: The Shipwright's Daughter Serves Award-winning New American Cuisine in Mystic, Connecticut

PARTNERS COFFEE Launches New Blend for the Holidays

The small batch roasters at Brooklyn-based Partners Coffee are busy at the workshop preparing for the beloved Miracle on N 6th Street holiday blend to return. Launching November 1, the seasonal best-seller will be available in whole beans, ground and a stocking-ready instant coffee format.  

With warming notes of sweet orange, honey, ginger, cinnamon, and Malbec, Miracle blend is the perfect gift for the holiday host or coffee-lover. 

The new 2023 Miracle bag features illustrations by @soupiestudios, showing the story of a  coffee’s journey from origin, to Brooklyn, to being brewed at home. The festive cream, gold and green packaging captures the essence of the holiday spirit, finding connection and community through coffee.

There are more exciting holiday offerings from Partners!

-For quality coffee every morning… Partners’ Subscription Program is the perfect way to ensure quality coffee is delivered to your doorstep, curated to one’s preferred brewing method and frequency of delivery. 

-For holiday traveling… Available in Miracle Blend for the 2023 holiday season, Partners’ mainstay collection of specialty Instant Coffees are the perfect sachets to brew premium coffee on-the-go. They also make for excellent stocking stuffers! 

-For cozy evenings… Tea lovers can enjoy any of Partners’ four nourishing blends of tea for a cozy evening enjoying the holiday season. 

-For giving back this holiday season… Partners’ ethos is rooted in sustainability, and coffee drinkers can directly support the brand’s farming relationships through the rotating Single Origin collection. These delicious coffees share a story too, each package includes a note about the farming relationship and origin story of the beans.

To learn more about Partners Coffee, purchase information and their locations, please visit https://www.partnerscoffee.com/.

Photo Credit: Jakob Wandel



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Food + Wine

1
PARTNERS COFFEE Launches New Blend for the Holidays Photo
PARTNERS COFFEE Launches New Blend for the Holidays

The small batch roasters at Brooklyn-based Partners Coffee are busy at the workshop preparing for the beloved Miracle on N 6th Street holiday blend to return.

2
ENTERTAIN and DINE-New Jersey Style Photo
ENTERTAIN and DINE-New Jersey Style

See the extraordinary shows that New Jersey theatres have to offer and plan a meal at a local restaurant.

3
A-SHA NOODLES Debuts Delicious New Noodle Products Photo
A-SHA NOODLES Debuts Delicious New Noodle Products

We want to share with our readers details on the new products from A-Sha Noodles, the cult-favorite, AAPI-owned noodle brand known for its patented, 100-year-old legacy noodle recipe from Tainan, Taiwan.

4
PASQUA Presents Elegant Italian Wines Photo
PASQUA Presents Elegant Italian Wines

Broadwayworld had the opportunity to attend a very special luncheon at The Modern on West 53rd Street in NYC where we were learned about the elegant Italian wines by Pasqua.

From This Author - Marina Kennedy

Marina P. Kennedy's writing career led her from freelancing opportunities in New Jersey and New York to writing for Broadwayworld.com where she covers entertainment, the culinary scene, ... Marina Kennedy">(read more about this author)

ENTERTAIN and DINE-New Jersey StyleENTERTAIN and DINE-New Jersey Style
PARTNERS COFFEE Launches New Blend for the HolidaysPARTNERS COFFEE Launches New Blend for the Holidays
A-SHA NOODLES Debuts Delicious New Noodle ProductsA-SHA NOODLES Debuts Delicious New Noodle Products
PASQUA Presents Elegant Italian WinesPASQUA Presents Elegant Italian Wines

Videos

See New Footage of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY North American Tour Video
See New Footage of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY North American Tour
HERE LIES LOVE Cast Members Perform Unplugged Version of 'Walk Like A Woman' Video
HERE LIES LOVE Cast Members Perform Unplugged Version of 'Walk Like A Woman'
Watch HERE LIES LOVE Cast Members Perform 'Opposite Attraction' Unplugged Video
Watch HERE LIES LOVE Cast Members Perform 'Opposite Attraction' Unplugged
View all Videos

Food + Wine SHOWS

Recommended For You