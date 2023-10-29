PARTNERS COFFEE Launches New Blend for the Holidays

The small batch roasters at Brooklyn-based Partners Coffee are busy at the workshop preparing for the beloved Miracle on N 6th Street holiday blend to return. Launching November 1, the seasonal best-seller will be available in whole beans, ground and a stocking-ready instant coffee format.

With warming notes of sweet orange, honey, ginger, cinnamon, and Malbec, Miracle blend is the perfect gift for the holiday host or coffee-lover.

The new 2023 Miracle bag features illustrations by @soupiestudios, showing the story of a coffee’s journey from origin, to Brooklyn, to being brewed at home. The festive cream, gold and green packaging captures the essence of the holiday spirit, finding connection and community through coffee.

There are more exciting holiday offerings from Partners!

-For quality coffee every morning… Partners’ Subscription Program is the perfect way to ensure quality coffee is delivered to your doorstep, curated to one’s preferred brewing method and frequency of delivery.

-For holiday traveling… Available in Miracle Blend for the 2023 holiday season, Partners’ mainstay collection of specialty Instant Coffees are the perfect sachets to brew premium coffee on-the-go. They also make for excellent stocking stuffers!

-For cozy evenings… Tea lovers can enjoy any of Partners’ four nourishing blends of tea for a cozy evening enjoying the holiday season.

-For giving back this holiday season… Partners’ ethos is rooted in sustainability, and coffee drinkers can directly support the brand’s farming relationships through the rotating Single Origin collection. These delicious coffees share a story too, each package includes a note about the farming relationship and origin story of the beans.

To learn more about Partners Coffee, purchase information and their locations, please visit https://www.partnerscoffee.com/.

Photo Credit: Jakob Wandel