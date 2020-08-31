PARIS BAGUETTE Giving Away Free Cakes for National Cake Week

Paris Baguette

What could be better than FREE cake? Paris Baguette, the internationally renowned premium bakery café, is honoring National Cake Week (8/31 - 9/6) by giving away a free cake daily for the entire week, with a goal to spread joy to their customers and bring people together to celebrate all things CAKE.

WHAT: Kicking off August 31, Paris Baguette will feature fan-favorite cakes each day on their social media channels. To amplify each post, Paris Baguette is launching a social media contest to giveaway free cakes throughout the week.

HOW: To participate in the contest, fans will need to purchase and share a personal picture of Paris Baguette's Cake of the Day (whole or piece) and tag @parisbaguette_USA. One winner will be chosen each day.

*Winners must join Paris Baguette Rewards to receive prize

WHEN: Daily from August 31st to September 6th

WHERE: Paris Baguette Social Channels: Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter

About Paris Baguette:

Paris Baguette is a global brand that operates more than 82 corporate and franchise bakery-cafés throughout the U.S., and over 4,000 internationally. The premium bakery-cafe concept is focused on handmade quality products, meticulous craftsmanship, and reliability. Paris Baguette's mission is to create handcrafted breads, pastries and cakes that create a memorable experience for everyone. The growing bakery chain serves a variety of treats ranging from appetizing snacks to stunning and delicious cakes for all occasions, as well as chef-inspired sandwiches and salads. For more information, visit www.parisbaguette.com.

Photo Credit: Chocoholic Chiffon, Courtesy of Paris Baguette

