PAISLEY in Tribeca Celebrates Diwali

Diwali, India's festival of lights and most important holiday of the year, is happening soon. Join the fun and celebrate at upscale Indian restaurant, Paisley, on Saturday, November 14.

The Tribeca eatery with a focus on regional specialties spotlights prix-fixe vegetarian ($65) and non-vegetarian menus ($75), as well as an a la carte menu. Created by Michelin-starred Chef Peter Beck, the inventive small plates, curries, and traditional side dishes include:

-Starters: Delhi Chaat with potato, chickpeas, yogurt, flour crispies, and tamarind; Crab Koli with jumbo lump crab, coconut milk, tomato sauce, rab tikki, madras curry powder, and naan chips; and Mutsch with season and baked ground lamb and fennel-cardamom yogurt.

-Main Courses: Jaipuri Kofta (vegan) with roasted beetroot & vegetable kofta tomato sauce, fenugreek; Baghare Prawns with creamy tomato sauce, curry leaves, mustard seeds, and spice; and Chicken Chettinad with coconut, fennel, black pepper, mustard seeds, and whole red chili.

-Desserts: Chai Chocolate Mousse with Parle-G cookie crumb, strawberry, blackberry, orange whipped cream, and roasted chai spice; Payasam pudding with roasted vermicelli, milk, saffron, pistachio, and almond.

Wine and beverage pairings are available for an additional $60, and all guests will be sent home with sweets and a gift.

Paisley is located at 429 Greenwich Street, New York, NY 10013, and reservations can be booked through OpenTable. Visit www.paisleyrestaurantnyc.com or call. 212-274-8003. Follow them on Instagram: @paisleynyc

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Paisley

