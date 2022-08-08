Organic SICILIAN WINES Represent the Beautiful Region with Style

Wine lovers alert! We want to share information about Sicilian wines. Sicilia DOC, is the appellation that represents a leading force of innovation in the region.

Established in 2011, Sicilia DOC's efforts have worked to enhance the area's millennial winemaking heritage and produce the finest local grapes such as red Nero d'Avola, white Grillo, and others. The sustainable approach is promoted by the SOStain foundation that provides producers with education and tools to embrace organic practices, an important initiative for our times.

Get to know the wines of Sicilia DOC better and be sure to add them to your collection.

Di Giovanna -"Vurria" Grillo, Sicilia DOC

Siblings Gunther and Klaus Di Giovanna are among producers who are offering curious wine lovers the chance to enjoy their savory white made from Grillo variety. Produced in only 20,000 bottles per year, Di Giovanna "Grillo" Sicilia DOC 2021 is an organic wine which expresses on the nose aromas of citrus, herb and yellow flowers. On the palate it offers freshness and juiciness, with flavors of citrus, white stone fruits and a savory finish. At Di Giovanna they have embraced organic farming for many years along with Sicilia DOC wineries. The appellation actively supports sustainable practices and has played a crucial role in allowing Sicily to become Italy's first region representing organic wine production.

Feudo Montoni - "Rose di Adele" Rosé Sicilia DOC

Nerello Mascalese is most commonly used for red wines, but some winemakers also produce a rosé version of it. Fabio Sireci is among those producers who are offering curious wine lovers the chance to enjoy their savory rosé made from this rare variety. This captivating wine is produced in Cammarata (Agrigento), at 600 meters above sea, from 40-year old vines. An organic wine produced only in small amounts, "Rose di Adele" Sicilia DOC rosé exudes aromas of pink rose petals and violets, along with hints of black pepper, blackberries, pomegranate and strawberries. On the palate, it has a pleasant astringency, a good structure, is fresh, persistent and sapid. At Feudo Montoni they have truly embraced organic farming.

Cantine Ermes - Quattro Quarti Nero d'Avola Appassimento, Sicilia DOC

This wine is made of 100% Nero d'Avola grapes harvested in September and grown in rich, black soils. The wine is aged for 4 months in big barrels. Showing an extremely deep and dark color, Quattro Quarti Nero D'Avola Appassimento offers on the nose aromas of freshly picked sweet red fruits, plums, cherries, along with hints of vanilla and tobacco. On the palate it is austere, with its complex notes of fruit and spices, and a fragrant finish. Cantine Ermes represent one of the Sicilian co-op that provides local farmers with a source of intake while allowing them to preserve the viticultural inheritance of the island.

For more information and insights on Sicilia DOC please visit www.winesofsicily.com.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of the Producers