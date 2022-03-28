ONE STONE Rosé-A Delightful Wine Giving Back

To gear up for upcoming sunny park days and rooftop gatherings, One Stone Cellars has launched their 2021 Rosé, which pays tribute to all of the women who move mountains, one stone at a time. You can feel especially good about your purchase. A portion of each bottle sold is donated to Dream Big Darling, a nonprofit that provides educational opportunities and mentorship programs for the next generation of female leaders in the wine and spirits industry.

This new offering from Ancient Peaks' family of wines, the One Stone Rosé comprised of Pinot Noir is vibrant, zippy and a touch tropical, perfectly encapsulating that feeling of the weather warming up and the winter jackets going back in the closet. It is a delightful wine that is nicely priced at an SRP of $18.

Marine cooling in the Paso Robles and Central Coast vineyard sites allows the wine to retain crisp acidity, nicely balancing ripe flavors of watermelon, pineapple and pink grapefruit. Pair it with your best picnic spread, cheese and charcuterie, fruit salad, hummus and chips or turkey sandwiches.

You'll love the look of the One Stone Rosé 2021 bottle. Audrey Jackson is the artist behind the labels of One Stone Cellars. Her original painting for the producers Cabernet Sauvignon became instantly beloved.

For more information on One Stone Wine, please visit www.onestonecellars.com.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of One Stone Cellars