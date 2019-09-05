OKTOBERFEST NYC 2019 Kicks Off Friday, 9/13

New York City's largest outdoor Oktoberfest festival, OktoberFest NYC 2019 kicks off on Friday, September 13th, one week in advance of the official start of the famous German festival, at Watermark Bar at Pier 15. From the owners of the popular craft beer venues, Treadwell Park Downtown, Treadwell Park Upper East Side and Treadwell Park West, Merchants Hospitality, OktoberFest NYC will span six weekends, turning downtown's Pier 15 into a lively celebration of authentic German beers, traditional German foods, Oktoberfest decorations and fun games for the entire family.

The open-air, family-friendly festival will run from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. each Saturday and Sunday, rain or shine, from September 13th to October 20th with up to 150,000 guests expected over the six weekends. With general admission tickets, guests will have access to a variety of activities including Volley Pong, Corn in the Hole and Ping Pong, as well as a Masskrugstemmen (stein-holding) contests for guests over 21 years of age. With unbeatable views of the Brooklyn, Williamsburg and Manhattan Bridges, "The BMW views" guests will have the opportunity to enjoy the temperate early fall weather around communal tables designed for maximum sociability while surrounded by water on three sides.

To commence the official start of Oktoberfest, on Saturday, September 21st at 5 p.m., Anne Becerra will be hosting a ceremonial keg tapping of Hofbräu Oktoberfest, following the well-known Oktoberfest tradition that dates back to the 1950s in Munich. Presenting brand sponsors, Hofbräuhaus München, Weihenstephan and Radeberger will be serving their award-winning German beers throughout the festival.

"You have to love a holiday that celebrates tradition, friends and beer, " said Anne Becerra, Beverage Director for Treadwell Park and New York City's first female Certified Cicerone. "The Oktoberfest parties at Watermark are always so much fun, and the fact that you're surrounded on all sides by some of the best views in the city - you can't beat it."

General admission to OktoberFest NYC 2019 is complimentary and patrons can RSVP online to confirm attendance. Tickets can be purchased beforehand or on-site for food and beverages. Additionally, Watermark's interior bar will provide a full-service bar in addition to German beer options with wine, cocktails and non-alcoholic beverages.

OktoberFest NYC 2019 is offering a variety of online packages including group options designed to maximize the guest experience. Each package includes multiple beer and food tickets, and packages purchased in advance online provide priority access. The Dunkel package includes five tickets for $50, the Weissbier package includes 11 tickets for $100 ($110 value), the Hefeweizen includes a large stein and 22 tickets for $200 ($235 value) and the Kölschincludes three large steins and 55 tickets for $500 ($595 value). All packages are available for purchase via Eventbrite.com

OktoberFest NYC 2019 will open from 11 a.m. - 12 a.m. on September 13-15th , 21-22nd, 28-29th and October 5-6th, 12-13th and 19-20th. OktoberFest NYC 2019 is located at Watermark Bar at 78 South Street Pier 15. For more information, please visit https://oktober-fest.nyc and follow OktoberFest on Instagram: @oktoberfest_nyc, Twitter: @Oktoberfest_NYC and Facebook: @oktoberfestnewyork #OktoberFestNewYork

About Merchants Hospitality

Merchants Hospitality, Inc. (MHI) was founded in 1986 as a full-service hospitality company with expertise in investment, development, ownership and management of real estate, restaurants and hotels. MHI has developed restaurants and properties that have broad national appeal and as a result, have been afforded with significant opportunities to expand and generate favorable returns. MHI's portfolio consists of a diverse range of investments including Playboy NYC, Philippe Chow, Treadwell Park, Cachet Boutique Hotel, The Z Hotel, Ophelia, Sugar East, Industry Kitchen, Merchants River House, and more. Visit: merchantshospitality.com.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of OktoberFest NYC





