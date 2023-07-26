New Yorkers Refresh with Frozen Cocktails at Neighborhood Spots

As the heat swells, so does your desire for a refreshing frozen cocktail! The Richardson, Boulton & Watt and Adrienne’s are a must-try for all frozen cocktail connoisseurs this summer. Whether you’re in Williamsburg, East Village or Queens, these three neighborhood watering holes offer frozen libations sure to help you cool down on their breezy outdoor setups.



Never order the same thing at The Richardson; these bartenders work meticulously to indulge guests in an exciting rotating frozen cocktail option. Guests can enjoy a selection like the Blue Raspberry Beret. A tribute to the late icon, Prince, Blue Raspberry Beret is made complete with flavors like, lemon, pear, banana, lily tea, blue spirulina and complemented perfectly with Demerara Rum and a packet of Pop Rocks .

Come back to Boulton & Watt every week for a new creative freezie option such as one of their recent ones, Nice Manners. This fun twist on frosé is with Blue de Mer Rosé, rhubarb, strawberry, lemon, honey and vanilla. It exemplifies their cocktails that captures the epitome of summer.

While in Queens, head to Adrienne’s for rotating frozen cocktail options to enjoy on the outdoor dock. With a menu that is carefully curated with Italian favorites, guests are transported to the Amalfi coast with flavors that sing through their food and frozen cocktails.

Photo Credit: "Blue Raspberry Beret" Courtesy of The Richardson