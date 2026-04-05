Natonal Gin & Tonic Day 4/9-NYC Bartenders Talk Brands and Cocktails

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With National Gin & Tonic Day on April 9th just around the corner, there’s no better time to raise a glass to one of the world’s most enduring cocktails. This occasion invites gin lovers, bartenders, and curious sippers alike to celebrate the perfect balance of botanical gin and crisp tonic water—a simple yet iconic serve that continues to evolve with every new craft gin and artisanal mixer. Whether highlighting a signature serve, a limited-edition expression, or a fresh twist on the classic, National Gin & Tonic Day is the ultimate platform to toast creativity, craftsmanship, and timeless taste.

Gin brands that are prized by bartenders and those who wish to mix a G & T at home include Devil’s Grin, Middle West Spirits, The Muff Liquor Company, Drumshanbo, Gracias A Dios, Damrak and Fluere.

We had an opportunity to get some insights from two New York City bartenders about a few top shelf gins and how well they work in a Gin & Tonic.

Ali Ahmaz, Bartender at L’Avenue at Saks in NYC stated, “Gracias a Dios Oaxaca Gin is one of my favorite picks for a Gin & Tonic because it has enough juniper to feel true to gin, but also a subtle mezcal-like structure that gives the drink more depth and personality. It’s fragrant on the nose, very light and smooth on the palate, with a clean finish and a botanical edge that works beautifully with tonic. The result is a G&T that feels fresh, balanced, and just a little more interesting than the classic build.”

Megan Staniford, Bartender at Mean Fiddler in NYC commented, "I usually prefer a classic Gin & Tonic, so the original Gunpowder Gin is my go-to. It’s crisp, balanced, and does exactly what you want it to do. I’ve been a fan since it first launched. If I’m in the mood for something brighter, I’ll reach for the Gunpowder Sardinian Citrus Gin — the lemon really comes through and keeps it fresh. I also love the tropical notes in the Pineapple expression, which works beautifully in a G&T and also shines in cocktails."

We want to share a recipe with our readers so they can celebrate Gin & Tonic Day on April 9th and whenever the mood for the refreshing classic cocktail strikes.

G&T

Ingredients:

-1.5 oz Gunpowder Irish Gin

-Top with Premium Chilled Tonic Water

-Garnish: Wedge of Red Grapefruit

Method: Fill a rocks glass with ice. Add the gin and top off with premium chilled tonic water and stir. Garnish with a thick wedge of red grapefruit.

For more information on the gin brands mentioned in this article, please follow the links.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Drumshanbo