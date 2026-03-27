Holiday Dining-So Many Great Choices in NYC

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Easter Sunday is just days away. Now’s the time to make plans. Whether you are dining solo, with family or a friends’ group, here are 15 top choices with a variety of cuisines all around New York City. Make reservations and enjoy.

Restaurant DANIEL (Midtown East) Chef Daniel Boulud’s iconic flagship restaurant DANIEL is planning a very special Easter offering, including a refined three-course menu showcasing the freshest spring flavors and elegantly reimagined dishes of the season. The Easter Bunny will also make a special appearance during the day, charming younger guests and adding a joyful touch to the celebration. Menu highlights include Grilled Carolinas Swordfish and Elysian Farm Lamb Tournedos, followed by decadent desserts such as Blood Orange Semolina Cake and Madagascar Milk Chocolate Tannea. Each guest will also receive a special chocolate gift to take home.

Aqua NYC (Flatiron District) Located in Manhattan’s Flatiron District, Aqua New York features a distinctive dual-cuisine concept that brings together contemporary Japanese and Italian menus under one roof. Guests can seamlessly enjoy dishes from both Aqua Kyoto and Aqua Roma through a single menu, alongside cocktails at Aqua Spirit, the restaurant’s expansive central bar. The space spans two floors and includes multiple private dining rooms, blending striking design with a high-energy, immersive dining experience. This Easter, enjoy savory specials including Lamb Tortellini and Spalla D’Agnello Brasata. Finish your meal with The Easter Bunny cheesecake special, topped off with shortbread crunch and candied micro carrots. In addition, at 2:00 PM on Easter Sunday, Aqua will host an Easter egg hunt in the restaurant.

Cathédrale (East Village) This French and coastal Mediterranean restaurant from Tao Group Hospitality, is planning for Easter this year.Led by Vice President of Culinary Development Jason Hall and grounded in classic French technique with Mediterranean influences, Cathédrale will host a French-inspired celebration on Sunday, April 5th (11:00am–6:00pm), centered around a $125 per person brunch experience. The offering includes a two-course prix fixe alongside elevated, all-you-can-enjoy elements like a showstopping “Grand Aioli” crudité station, unlimited crêpes, a pastry bar with freshly baked viennoiseries, and a dessert spread featuring a Croquembouche tower and chocolate fountain. The brunch experience also highlights some of Cathédrale’s most popular dishes, including Avocado Tartine, Eggs Tout de Maison, the signature Potato Chip Omelette with caviar, and Buvette Steak ‘Au Poivre, alongside a range of brunch-ready mains that reflect its French-Mediterranean foundation. Live jazz by Jazzy Great Allan Bezama will run from 12:00pm–5:30pm, creating a lively, celebratory atmosphere, with additional festive touches like chocolate Easter egg giveaways. A $35 kids menu will also be available for children under 10, making it a strong option for families.

Nerai (Midtown East) On April 5th from 12 PM to 8 PM enjoy a festive Greek feast in the heart of Midtown. The restaurant will offer a special three-course prix fixe menu for $95 per person featuring beloved house classics and seasonal favorites. The meal will start with traditional appetizers such as avgolemono soup, Greek salad, grilled octopus, saganaki, or spinach pies, followed by signature mains like whole grilled fish, chicken lemonato, roast lamb with potatoes, or lobster pasta. Finish on a sweet note with desserts including traditional Greek yogurt, hand-rolled baklava, or tsoureki bread pudding. A children’s menu will also be available for guests under 12 for $30.

Nerina (Greenpoint, Brooklyn) On Sunday, April 12th from 12 PM to 8 PM, celebrate Greek Easter with a seasonal family-style menu priced at $110 per person. The celebratory spread highlights traditional Greek dishes designed for sharing and gathering around the table. The meal begins with tsoureki bread, red Easter eggs, assorted spreads with pita, and a Greek cheese plate, followed by your choice of magiritsa or avgolemono soup. Guests will then enjoy favorites such as spinach pies, meatballs, grilled octopus, Greek salads, and roasted lamb with potatoes. The meal will finish with desserts like saragli, Greek yogurt with honey and candied pecans, and seasonal fruit. A children’s menu will also be available for guests under 12 for $30.

One40 Rooftop Restaurant (FiDi) will offer its regular brunch service alongside a limited menu of seasonal specials, inviting guests to celebrate the holiday with sweeping views of Lower Manhattan. Located in the heart of the World Trade Center district, One40 Rooftop is known for its approachable Modern American cuisine. Brunch and Easter specials menu include Carrot Cake with Candied Pecans and Orange Zest ($18), a Homemade Crab Cake with Hollandaise Sauce ($32), Roasted Lamb Loin with Au Jus and Garlic Green Beans ($38), a Lobster Omelet with Chives ($32), Housemade Crepes with Strawberry and Warm Chocolate Sauce ($15), and Chocolate Ganache Eggs ($18), alongside a scoop of Vanilla Gelato. Will served the Specials till 4 pm, making One40 Rooftop an ideal spot for a celebratory Easter brunch above the city.

Boucherie and La Grange Boucherie (Union Square and West Village) For lunch, the Easter Brunch Prix Fixe menu treats guests to xx. Come evening, delight in Hors d’Oeuvres like Green Asparagus Hollandaise au Citron ($23) with egg mimosa and fine herbs, followed by Plats Principaux such as our Spring Braised Lamb ($42) with green peas, pommes fondantes, and a mint chiffonnade that sings of the season. Finish your feast on a sweet note with Riz au Lait au Chocolat ($17), a creamy dark chocolate rice pudding with cocoa nibs, shaved dark chocolate, orange zest, and rich Valrhona chocolate sauce—because Easter deserves a little indulgence!

Central Park Boathouse (Central Park) In addition to their all-day and brunch menus, Central Park Boathouse is offering Easter specials including Diver Sea Scallops, Honey Glazed Ham with roasted carrots, and Roasted Lamb with crispy potatoes, with hours extended until 7pm. The Boathouse is the iconic New York City institution founded in 1954 and located in the heart of Central Park, overlooking the Lake. After undergoing a major renovation, the property reopened last spring, debuting a redesigned restaurant, café, and private events space, as well as a refreshed menu helmed by Executive Chef Adam Fiscus.

Café Chelsea (Chelsea) The French-American bistro is located inside the iconic Hotel Chelsea. Guests celebrating Easter can enjoy signature dishes such as Pain Perdu, French toast filled with mascarpone, served with cognac maple syrup; Croque-Monsieur with rosemary ham, gruyere, béchamel sauce, on brioche; and Saumon Fumé with sliced smoked salmon, crème fraîche, capers, and sourdough. Additional brunch favorites include Steak Avec OEuf à Cheval, a 4oz. flat iron steak, with sauce foyot, two sunny-side up eggs, salad or roasted potatoes; Chelsea Burger, topped with mornay sauce, raw onion, dijon, and frites; and Poulet Paillard grilled chicken with jus, seasonal greens, pickled vegetables, and niçoise olives.

Bourbon Steak New York (Central Park South) This Easter, Bourbon Steak New York will offer a three-course prix fixe menu for two, featuring two savory courses and a shared dessert. Menu highlights begin with starters such as Petite Romaine Caesar or Shrimp Cocktail. For the main course, guests may choose from Chilean Sea Bass with winter bean conserva, tomato raisins, and miso confit; Washugyu Ribeye with horseradish-crusted tomato and red wine jus; or Slow-Roasted Leg of Lamb with spring peas and Hasselback new potatoes. To finish, guests can enjoy a shared dessert of either Brûléed Basque Cheesecake or a Red Velvet Sundae.

The Russian Tea Room (Midtown) The Russian Tea Room will be celebrating Passover from April 1-9 with a special holiday menu, featuring staples like Matzo Ball Soup, Gefilte Fish, and Kugel, along with other dishes like Mint Crusted Lamb Chops and Filet Mignon. The menu items will be served with a Seder plate, with Haggadahs available upon request.

Red Rooster Harlem (Harlem) It is an especially vibrant Easter brunch destination, anchored by its beloved Jazzy Sundays Brunch and Supper and Gospel Brunch at Ginny’s Supper Club—one of New York City’s longest-running gospel traditions. Each experience pairs uplifting live performances, blending music, community, and celebration. Guests can dig into crowd favorites like Yardbird Fried Chicken, Fried Catfish, Jerk Salmon Bowl, and Mac and Greens while soaking in the joyful atmosphere. It’s a festive, feel-good way to gather for the holiday while supporting tuition-free music programs for Harlem youth.

Benjamin Steakhouse (Midtown East) Founded nearly twenty years ago, family-owned Benjamin Steakhouse is known for its exceptional cuisine, attentive service, and elegant setting. Owners Benjamin Prelvukaj and Benjamin Sinanaj pride themselves on treating every guest like family. This Easter, the restaurant will offer a three-course prix fixe menu, with entrées including Scottish Salmon, Chicken Parmesan and the restaurant’s iconic Bone-In Ribeye.

Chez Nous (West Village) Chez Nous’ brunch menu will be available on April 5th for Easter. Guests celebrating the holiday can enjoy refined brunch offerings including Avocado Toast with half avocado, pomegranate, olive oil, lemon zest and sea salt on toasted pullman bread; Omelette Ricotta with fine herbs and a side salad; American Breakfast with two eggs your way, toasted pullman bread and bacon; and more.

Sunday in Brooklyn (Williamsburg, Brooklyn) Sunday in Brooklyn’s brunch menu will be available on April 5th for Easter. Guests celebrating the holiday can enjoy their highly acclaimed Sunday Pancakes with hazelnut maple praline and brown butter, as well as other standout dishes including Shakshuka with stewed peppers and tomatoes, poached eggs, feta and focaccia; Cheddar Biscuits with poached eggs, breakfast sausage gravy, and hot sauce; Steak & Eggs with a 7oz flat iron steak, lemon gremolata, scrambled eggs, cheddar, Long Island home fries, and multigrain toast; and more.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Central Park Boathouse