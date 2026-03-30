Interview: Jeremy Ligon of BARREL OAK WINERY & BREWERY in Delaplane, Virginia

That vision quickly earned recognition. In 2014, he was named Virginia’s #1 Up-and-Coming Winemaker to Watch by Scoutology.com. His wines have since garnered Best in Class, Double Gold, Gold, and Silver awards and have been featured in The SOMM Journal, Wine Enthusiast, and The Tasting Panel, consistently scoring 90+ points. In 2025, Jeremy was named a finalist for the Emerging Leader Award by the SommCon Imprint Awards.

When he’s not in the vineyard or cellar, Jeremy can be found with his wife, their three children, and two dogs—often right at the winery. An outdoorsman at heart, he enjoys skiing, fishing, hiking, cooking, and just about any sport that pairs well with a great bottle of wine.

Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing Jeremy about his background, career, and Barrel Oak Winery & Brewery.

We know you took an interest in working the land as a teen. What piece of advice can you give people who wish to work in the wine industry?

Everyone is looking for a hard worker with a good attitude, who genuinely cares. Hard work and accountability go a long way in this industry. Be curious—ask questions, stay engaged, and don’t be afraid to get your hands dirty. Show up consistently, listen carefully, and put in the effort. Most importantly, be patient. Wine is a process that simply can’t be rushed.

Tell us a little about your education at California State University and how it prepared you for your career.

My time at California State University, Fresno was incredibly formative. At the time, it was one of the only enology programs in the U.S. with both a large vineyard—over 100 acres—and a full production facility on campus, producing more than 20,000 cases annually. That hands-on experience was invaluable because it allowed us to directly apply theory in a real-world setting.

I came into the program with a clear goal of becoming a winemaker, and I fully immersed myself in both the vineyard and the cellar. The program is demanding—heavy in chemistry and microbiology—and it naturally narrows the field. While the introductory class was full, only six of us graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Enology.

I was fortunate to learn from exceptional professors, including Kenneth Fugelsang, Dr. Susan Rodriguez, Dr. Roy Thornton, Dr. James Kennedy, and Dr. Kurtural, all of whom played an important role in shaping my approach to winemaking.

Have you had any particular mentors?

I’ve been fortunate to have some incredible mentors. Kenneth Fugelsang was my advisor, professor, Master of Wine, and a true guiding force during my time at Fresno State. The time I spent in his office was invaluable—I'd often come in with questions and leave with even more, as he constantly pushed me to think deeper and find my own answers.

Another key mentor has been Jason Murray, who consulted for my family when we planted our vineyard during my teenage years. He’s an exceptional viticulturist and winemaker who taught me how to grow high-quality Vitis vinifera in Virginia.

While Kenneth has since passed, his influence is still very much present—I hear his voice in my head every harvest. Jason and I remain close today, working in the same region. We regularly visit each other’s cellars and continue to challenge one another to produce the best wines possible.

We sampled two of your exquisite wines, the 2022 Cabernet Franc and the 2022 Chardonnay. Why do you think Barrel Oak Winery is becoming so renowned?

When I joined Barrel Oak in 2021, it was immediately clear that the vineyard sits in a truly special place. The fruit has a distinct character, and our role is to be thoughtful stewards—allowing those grapes to shine while elevating them through careful winemaking.

With Ken and Kavelle Bajaj acquiring the winery in 2022, there’s been a renewed investment in both the vineyard and the cellar—what we like to think of as “Barrel Oak 4.0.” We’ve built a strong, passionate team across every aspect of the operation, from production to hospitality.

Our focus is simple: produce high-quality, premium wines that showcase the versatility and potential of Virginia as a world-class wine region.

As you host visitors at Barrel Oak, what would you like our readers to know about visiting Barrel Oak Winery & Brewery?

Barrel Oak is all about creating a relaxed, welcoming experience. It’s a place where people can truly unwind, spend time with friends, and enjoy great wine and beer without any pretension.

There’s always something happening—live music, markets, unique experiences like hat-making, and curated wine pairings. And of course, the views of the Blue Ridge Mountains speak for themselves. With a wide range of wines and craft beers, there’s genuinely something for everyone.

Can you tell us a little about the brewery component of Barrel Oak?

Our brewmaster, Youngjin Oh, brings a fresh perspective to the brewery, backed by a master’s degree in brewing from Auburn University. Under his direction, we’re focused on producing high-quality, thoughtfully crafted beers.

We offer a strong lineup of core styles—IPAs, lagers, porters, and seltzers—along with a rotating selection of seasonal releases. One upcoming release we’re especially excited about is our Cherry Blossom Ale.

We'd love to know about the team at Barrel Oak Winery & Brewery!

We’re fortunate to have a collaborative and passionate team across the board. Our General Manager, Adriana Lucca, leads with a strong focus on hospitality and has built an exceptional guest experience team.

Zehra Rickards, our sommelier (WSET Level 3), works closely with our resident chef, Allen Young, to create thoughtful and memorable food pairings. Jen Wanek oversees our wine club, Sarah Puray manages the tasting room, and Tyler Stepps leads our events program.

On the production side, Youngjin Oh heads the brewery, I serve as Director of Production, and Seth Marshall is our assistant winemaker. It’s a well-rounded team that shares a common goal of delivering quality at every level.

As someone who likes to cook, can you suggest a food and wine pairing for one or two of Barrel Oak's wines?

Absolutely. On a warm summer day, I love pairing Vidal Blanc with prosciutto-wrapped melon—it’s bright, refreshing, and beautifully balanced.

For something richer, our Meritage pairs wonderfully with duck confit finished with a cherry reduction. The depth of the wine complements the richness of the dish, while the acidity ties everything together.

Anything else you’d like to share with our readers?

Barrel Oak is located in the heart of the Middleburg AVA, one of Virginia’s most distinctive winegrowing regions. The soils here—rich in granite and gneiss—help produce wines with an Old World sensibility in the reds and a fresh, mineral-driven character in the whites.

I always encourage people to explore Virginia wine and step outside their comfort zone. Whether it’s discovering a new region or trying a lesser-known varietal, there are some truly exciting wines being made—and they’re absolutely worth experiencing.

Barrel Oak Winery & Brewery are located at 3623 Grove Lane, Delaplane, Va. 20144. For more information visit Barrel Oak Winery & Brewery | Virginia Wine & Craft Beer and call 540.364.6402. Follow them on Instagram @barrel_oak_winery and on Linkedin at Barrel Oak Winery.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Barrrel Oak Wiinery & Brewery