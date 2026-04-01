CARRIAGE HOUSE Debuts at Paper Mill Playhouse with Ribbon Cutting Event

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Following a sweeping $8.5 million renovation, the Carriage House on the Paper Mill Playhouse campus has been transformed from an intimate 124-seat dining room into a 228-seat, multi-level culinary and cultural destination ready to greet guests on April 8th.

Broadwayworld had the pleasure of attending the ribbon cutting ceremony and touring Carriage House. We are excited about all the plans for the stunning venue that includes a club room to expand programming and beautiful dining areas. Guests can make reservations to enjoy three-course prix fixe menus, featuring modern American fare with à la carte beverages and additional items to share.

Paper Mill Playhouse’s Executive Director, Mike Stotts and the Producing Artistic Director, Mark S. Hoebee addressed the attendees of the ribbon cutting ceremony. Stotts called the Carriage House “a transformational project.” Hoebee pointed out that it will offer actors a place to meet and reflect.

Other persons who spoke at the event included Merilee Meacock, Partner of KSS Architects; Ian Mount, Chair of Facilities Committee; Millburn Mayor Frank Saccomandi; Ben Stoller, Township Committee Member; Ted Bourke, Chair of Next Act Campaign; and Carolyn Ferolito, Chair of the Board of Trustees.

The Carriage House project is part of Paper Mill’s larger $48.7 million Next Act Campaign to renovate and upgrade all the facilities and grounds of its five-acre campus. This campaign is backed by individual donors and funders, with additional support from the State of New Jersey and Millburn Township.

For more information about the Carriage House, please visit F.M. Kirby Carriage House Restaurant, Paper Mill Playhouse Millburn, NJ.

Photo Credit: Marina P. Kennedy