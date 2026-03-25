CARVERSTEAK NYC Opens in Midtown to Delight Guests

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Carversteak , the beloved modern steakhouse in Las Vegas from Carver Road Hospitality , opens in Midtown at 305 W 48th Street. Spearheaded by CEO Sean Christie and the team behind award-winning Carversteak Las Vegas, Carversteak NYC marks the restaurant’s first national expansion, joining the group’s New York portfolio alongside Rosevale Cocktail Room and Starchild Rooftop.



Since its debut in at Resorts World Las Vegas December 2021, Carversteak has been recognized as one of the Las Vegas Strip’s premier luxury steakhouses and has been named as the ‘Best Tried-and-True Steakhouse’ for two years in a row by Vegas Magazine as well as one of the best steakhouses by Eater Las Vegas . Carversteak NYC is led by Sean Christie, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Carver Road Hospitality. The group currently operates concepts across Las Vegas, New York City, Boston and Salt Lake City. Christie brings more than two decades of experience spanning hospitality, nightlife, gaming, and entertainment. Editor's Note: We had the pleasure of a fabulous meal at the beaufiful new Carversteak in the Theater District. It will surely become a favorite destination for New Yorkers and guests of the city. The tantaliizing menu, chic ambiance, and top-notch service offers a premier dining experience. Read all about the restaurant's concept, food, drink, and venue. Make reservations and plan your visit.

The 124-seat space, designed by David Rockwell and Rockwell Group, evokes timeless neighborhood steakhouses that feel familiar and enduring, long beloved by New York’s theater community. Guests enter through a golden velvet curtain into a warm, elevated dining room defined by rich wood detailing, custom leather banquettes, and brass accents. A curved pop-up ceiling with wood and mirrored panels, paired with forest green, white, and maroon stone tile floors, reinforces the restaurant’s old-school glamour. An intimate martini bar with dark wood casework and a grand decanting station anchors the space with framed black and white Broadway and backstage photography lining the walls. There are also two private dining rooms, with capacities of 20 and 50 seats respectively.



The food program is helmed by Executive Chef Daniel Ontiveros, who oversees culinary operations across Carver Road Hospitality’s award-winning venues nationwide. His background includes leadership roles at Thomas Keller’s Bouchon Bistro at The Venetian Resort, and the three-Michelin-starred Joël Robuchon at The Mansion at MGM Grand.

The menu begins with shareable small plates such as Short Rib Croquettes, served with shallot marmalade, pickled mustard seeds, and gochujang aioli; Wagyu Cheese Steak Bites with caramelized onions, aged provolone moray, and truffle, served on a buttered parker house roll; and Caviar & Potato Popsicles, a homemade hashbrown topped with crème fraîche, egg, chives, and caviar. Additional starters include salads like Baby Gem Caesar with everything frico, white anchovy, garlic crumble, and parmesan; and Steakhouse Wedge , with bacon, egg, beer battered onion ring, and Point Reyes Blue Cheese. Raw bar offerings range from Crispy Rice Bites with spicy salmon, avocado, and yuzu vinaigrette, to Hamachi with yuzu, thai chilies, charred avocado and coriander-peanut crunch inspired by Thai flavors, as well as the Golden Tower , a tableside presentation served with dry ice, featuring oysters, colossal shrimp, clams, pei mussels, crab cocktail, lobster and daily ceviche. Carversteak NYC’s Regiis Ova Caviar Service features Siberian, Golden Kaluga and Ossetra with traditional accoutrements, blinis and mini hash browns.

The steak program –the centerpiece of the menu – includes prime cuts such as Eye of Rib , Petite Filet , and a Dry Aged 40oz Carversteak Branded Tomahawk for Two . Wagyu options include Snake River Farms American Wagyu Rib Cap and Australian Wagyu F-1 Hanger Steak , in addition to aged cuts like the21-day aged NY Striploin ; Bone-In Ribeye rubbed with black garlic and koji and an exclusive 28-day aged, 12 oz Kansas City cut from Flannery Beef. House-made sauces such as bearnaise, red wine bordelaise, and chimichurri, in addition to enhancements like jumbo lump crab and roasted bone marrow, are also available.





Additional entrees include Rigatoni A La Vodka , French Onion Short Rib with gruyere cheese, potato, and caramelized pearl onions, and a Wagyu Steak Burger with grilled white onions, aged yellow cheddar dill pickles, lettuce, and secret sauce on a milk bun. Sides include Crispy Potato Trio of classic shoestring, sweet potato, and tater tots; and Brown Butter Cauliflower with golden raisins, and peanuts. Desserts such as Noir Chocolate Cake with espresso chocolate sponge, milk chocolate whipped ganache and dulce de leche; and Baked NYC , Carversteak's rendition of Baked Alaska, round out the menu.



Leading the beverage program is Francesco Lafranconi, the Vice President of Beverage and Hospitality Culture for Carver Road Hospitality. Lafranconi has developed luxury beverage programs at iconic destinations such as Hotel Cipriani in Venice, The Gleneagles in Scotland, and The Palace Hotel in Gstaad. A native of Italy, his passion for mixology is rooted in European traditions and shaped by decades of international experience.

Martini Aioli with Caesar-washed vodka, vermouth, Parmesan, lemon oil and olive oil; and Tomatillo with blanco tequila, clarified charred tomatoes and tomatillos, and bianco and dry vermouth. A bespoke Old Fashioned Cart offers a tableside ritual centered on the classic cocktail, featuring a Carversteak-stamped ice, various bourbons, and different fat wash levels. Additional cocktail highlights include Shuck & Sear Martini , a play on steakhouse surf and turf with oyster vodka, droplets of lobster oil, and a seared steak and onion garnish; Chimichurri Still with blanco tequila, chimichurri, agave nectar and lime; and Manège au Poivre with rye whiskey, house-made peppercorn tincture, and vermouth blend.



Carversteak NYC is open for dinner service seven days a week from 5pm-11pm. It is located in Midtown at 305 W 48th Street. Reservations are available on CarversteakNYC.com/Reservations . For more information, visit Carversteaknyc.com and follow @carversteaknyc . The cocktail program is grounded in culinary-driven flavors and techniques. The Dirty Martini Experience allows guests to choose their own adventure with their martini, with intensity options ranging from Dirty to Shamelessly Dirty, accompanied by brine presented in a dropper nestled in a frozen glass. Specialty Freezer Door Martinis lean savory, including theAdditional cocktail highlights include

Photo Credits: Interior photos bv Brandon Barre, Courtesy Carver Road Hospitality; Food photos - Courtesy Carver Road Hospitality





Photo Credit: Courtesy of Carver Road Hospitality