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Get to know about the Afternoon Tea at MO Lounge, the all-day dining destination on the 35th-floor Sky Lobby of Mandarin Oriental, New York. Available from 12:00 pm to 4:30 pm, it's ideal for theatergoers.

MO Lounge reflects Mandarin Oriental’s signature hospitality through polished, intuitive service, thoughtfully composed food and beverage offerings, and a refined setting that makes each visit feel like a true occasion. That ethos is especially apparent in the restaurant’s Afternoon Tea service, led by Executive Pastry Chef Ron Paprocki whose restaurant bonafides include Financier Patisserie and Gotham Restaurant.

Chef Ron’s approach, shaped by German baking traditions and classic French pâtisserie, anchors the Afternoon Tea service in technique and artistry. The pastry selection features a range of scones, cakes, and tarts such as Passion Fruit Choux, Yuzu-Matcha Tart, and Chocolate Layered Ganache Cake, alongside savory bites like Confit Duck Brioche and Truffled Egg Salad Royale. Vegan and children’s menus are also available, ensuring the experience is adaptable and accessible to all.

Teas, sourced from Rare Tea Company, remain at the heart of service, with ethically sourced, small-batch loose-leaf selections chosen for clarity and balance. Offerings include Jasmine Silver Tip, Tie Guan Yin Oolong, and Japanese Ceremonial Matcha, each presented with the same care and thoughtfulness as Chef Ron’s creations.

Designed to balance modern elegance with comfort, MO Lounge’s spacious dining room also offers floor-to-ceiling views of Central Park and Manhattan skyline, adding a chic backdrop to the overall dining experience at the Mandarin.

MO Lounge is located at 80 Columbus Circle, New York, NY 10023. For more information, visit MO Lounge: Central Park Dining | Mandarin Oriental, New York.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of MO Lounge and Mandarin Oriiental, New York