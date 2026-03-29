New Jersey's SUMMIT HOUSE for Spring Holiday Brunches

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Enjoy Easter Brunch with both family and friends at Summit House on Sunday, April 5th from 11 AM to 3:30 PM with the last seating at 3:15 pm. The stunning restaurant, located in downtown Summit, showcases the Garden State's vibrant harvest through an elegant, seasonal menu crafted by Executive Chef AJ Capella, one of New Jersey’s most acclaimed chefs. For the special occasion guests can enjoy an à la carte brunch with holiday specials including Roasted Lamb Meatballs with za’atar labneh, sourdough croutons, and cilantro salsa verde; a Jumbo Lump Crab Chile Relleno topped with chipotle hollandaise, sunny side up egg, and crema; and Oven Roasted Scottish Salmon served with couscous, English cucumber, and asparagus.

Celebrate the special woman in your life at Summit House during their Mother’s Day Brunch on Sunday, May 10th from 11 AM to 3:30 PM with the last seatiing at 3:15 pm. Toast to Mom with an elegant à la carte brunch offering something for every palette. Highlights on the menu include the Local Garden Shakshuka with courgette, gold bar squash, and garden pesto; a decadent Lobster Benedict with tarragon maltaise, local spinach, and house salad; and a delicate French-inspired Confit Halibut served with sautéed pea leaf, ocean broth, and saffron.

Summit House is located at 395 Springfield Avenue in the charming NY suburb of Summit, NJ. It is a short drive with plenty of municipal parking available or a pleasant trip via NJ Transit. For more information or to make a reservation visit https://www.summithousenj.com/.

Photo Credit: Dessert Dishes at Summit House Courtesy of Fired Up Collective