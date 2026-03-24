EMMY SQUARED PIZZA in the East Village Offers Great Deal Through 4/2

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Emmy Squared Pizza East Village is officially reopening after four months of renovations, including a new mural by Ian Sullivan, and to celebrate, they’re offering their signature Detroit-style pizza for “Cheaper Than Gas” $1 slices, beginning Monday, March 23.

Guests can enjoy $1 slices and $5 beers at the bar on Monday through Thursday starting at 4 pm, over the next two weeks (3/23–3/26 and 3/30–4/2), where guests can choose from several toppings of the Emmy Squared’s beloved Grandma-style Detroit pies, known by their square shape, crispy bottom, airy dough, cheesy “frico” crust, and signature sauce stripes.

Emmy Squared first launched in Williamsburg in 2016 and has since expanded across NYC and beyond. The concept is known for its Detroit-style pies and its award-winning Le Big Matt burger, all built around high-quality ingredients and a creative, chef-driven approach.



Emmy Squared in the East Viillage is located at 83 1st Avenue, New York, NY 10003. For more information on Emmy Squared, locations and menus, please visit

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Emmy Squared