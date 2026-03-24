EMMY SQUARED PIZZA in the East Village Offers Great Deal Through 4/2
Guests can enjoy $1 slices and $5 beers at the bar on Monday through Thursday starting at 4 pm for the next two weeks
By: Marina Kennedy Mar. 24, 2026
Guests can enjoy $1 slices and $5 beers at the bar on Monday through Thursday starting at 4 pm, over the next two weeks (3/23–3/26 and 3/30–4/2), where guests can choose from several toppings of the Emmy Squared’s beloved Grandma-style Detroit pies, known by their square shape, crispy bottom, airy dough, cheesy “frico” crust, and signature sauce stripes.
Emmy Squared first launched in Williamsburg in 2016 and has since expanded across NYC and beyond. The concept is known for its Detroit-style pies and its award-winning Le Big Matt burger, all built around high-quality ingredients and a creative, chef-driven approach.
Emmy Squared in the East Viillage is located at 83 1st Avenue, New York, NY 10003. For more information on Emmy Squared, locations and menus, please visit Emmy Squared | Detroit style pizza and burgers across the US.
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Emmy Squared
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