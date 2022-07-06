Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jul. 6, 2022  
NYC RESTAURANT WEEK Is Happening from 7/18 to 8/21

It's back! The summer edition of NYC Restaurant Week starts on July 18th. This food lovers' event is in its 30th year. The good news for New Yorkers and guests of the city is that NYC Restaurant Week actually lasts for 30 days from July 18th to August 21st. Visit one of your favorites or discover a new spot.

Explore two course lunches and three course dinners starting at $30 in all of NYC's boroughs. Some restaurants are also offering Sunday brunch and Sunday dinners. Cuisine choices range from classic and modern to regional and exotic. Tips, taxes, and beverages are an additional charge.

As a special reward, when you use your registered Mastercard, you'll earn a $10 statement credit on each on-site dining transaction of $45 or more. There is a 3-meal ($30) redemption limit per customer.

You can discover all you need to know about the hundreds of participating restaurants and make reservations by visiting https://www.nycgo.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Freeimages.com

