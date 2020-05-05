NEW JERSEY WINES Available for Shipping and Pick Up

While the pandemic may alter travel schedules this year in New Jersey preventing many from visiting mom, grandma and other family members on Mother's Day, you can still toast them with NJ wine. You can pick up wines this week curbside at your favorite NJ winery or have them shipped directly to your loved one's home in the state as part of the Garden State Wine Growers Association's annual "Mother's Day Wine Trail Weekend," May 9-10 in New Jersey.

The annual Wine Trail Weekend is different this year due to COVID-19. Winery tasting rooms are closed and there are no special events. However, you can take your own curbside tour in your region and pick up wines for your own Mother's Day table or to drop off as gifts. You can also ship wines directly so you can do a virtual toast with mom.

Many wineries are offering special packages, dinners to go, gift cards and other promotional offers. Some wineries are teaming with local restaurants, chocolatiers and florists for special offerings. To find out what wineries in your region are doing visit the GSWGA blog https://www.newjerseywines.com/blog/

For more information on New Jersey's wines and our wineries visit www.newjerseywines.com.

Image Credit: Courtesy of Garden State Wine Growers Association





