NATIONAL WHISKEY SOUR DAY 8/25-Recipes With Top Spirits

National Whiskey Sour Day is just around the corner coming up on Friday, August 25. It's the ideal time to prepare the iconic cocktail. Trade in the sour mix for fresh, inspired recipes that are perfect for sipping this summer and beyond.

Woodford Reserve, presenting sponsor of the Kentucky Derby, has our readers covered with a traditional sour and a raspberry sour for a fruity twist on the traditional cocktail. Thirsty for more? Glendalough Distillery offers an Irish twist on the sour we all know and love!

Check out these three outstanding Whiskey Sour recipes and start mixing!

Glendalough Irish Oak Sour

Ingredients:

-2 oz of Glendalough Pot Still Irish Whiskey

-1.5 oz of Fresh Lemon Juice

-1 oz Simple Syrup*

-3 Dashes of Angostura Bitters

-½ oz Egg White (or egg substitute)

Garnish: A Leaf from an Irish Oak Tree (a Fresh Orange Slice Works too).

Method: Shake up all ingredients in a cocktail shaker for 15 seconds. Add ice and shake up all ingredients again for 30 seconds. Strain into a glass and garnish.

*Simple syrup is made by stirring sugar and water (1:1) over heat until the sugar has dissolved

Woodford Reserve Bourbon Raspberry Sour

Ingredients:

-2 parts Woodford Reserve Double Oaked

-0.5 parts Chambord or Raspberry Syrup

-0.75 parts Fresh Lemon Juice

-3-4 drops Woodford Reserve Chocolate Bitters

Method: Combine all ingredients in a shaker, add ice, shake, and double strain into a coupe or martini glass. Garnish with three skewered raspberries.

Woodford Whiskey Sour

Ingredients:

-2 oz. Woodford Reserve Straight Bourbon Whiskey

-1/2 oz. Simple Syrup

-3/4 oz.Fresh Lemon Juice

-1/4 oz.Egg White/Aquafaba

-1 dash Angostura Bitters

Method: Shake egg white in cocktail shaker. Add Woodford Reserve® bourbon, simple syrup, lemon juice and shake vigorously. Strain over ice block. Garnish with dash of Angostura® bitters and lemon peel twist.

Get to know the Brands!

Glendalough Pot Still Whiskey (SRP: $54.99) ABV: 40%

There is no more Irish whiskey than Pot Still, so we felt it was fitting to age it in Irish Oak. We at Glendalough Distillery are proud to play our part in bringing back the use of Irish oak for whiskey cask-making. This most quintessentially Irish style of whiskey, pot still, is first matured in ex-bourbon casks, then in Irish Oak felled in the mountains around the distillery. While the bourbon cask softens and sweetens the whiskey, the higher levels of flavor in Irish oak complement and balance the classic pot still spices. We like this one neat, over ice, or in a highball (garnished with a grapefruit peel & mint sprig).

Woodford Reserve Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey (SRP $34.99)

Woodford Reserve is built around flavor. The art of making fine bourbon first took place on the site of the Woodford Reserve Distillery, a National Historic Landmark, in 1812. The perfectly balanced taste of our Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey is composed of more than 200 detectable flavor notes, from bold grain and wood, to sweet aromatics, spice, and fruit & floral notes. Woodford Reserve Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey is 45.2% ABV and is created at the Woodford Reserve Distillery in Versailles, KY.

Woodford Reserve Double Oaked (SRP: $54.99)

Woodford Reserve Double Oaked was originally released in 2012 as one of their first permanent expressions to the greater Woodford Reserve portfolio. This ultra-premium spirit is twice barreled in White Oak and matured to perfection in handcrafted barrels created at Woodford Reserve’s own cooperage. The barrels are uniquely toasted and charred to create an expression rich in flavor and color. The second custom barreling process creates heavier notes of honey, cream and vanilla that are magnified alongside sweet aromatic notes making it the perfect bourbon to cozy up with throughout the winter months.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of the Producers