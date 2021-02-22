NATIONAL MARGARITA DAY Cocktail Recipes to Celebrate

Click Here for More Articles on FOOD & WINE

February 22nd is National Margarita Day and a great day to raise a glass. We have eight outstanding recipes, using the finest spirits, for you to craft your own special drink. These tempting Margaritas are not just for the February holiday. They are all refreshing and delightful for your spring and summer sips.

Lobos 1707 Margarita

Ingredients:

-2oz Lobos 1707 Joven

-1oz fresh lime juice

-1oz pineapple juice

-1/2oz agave simple or simple syrup

-2 thin slices of jalapeños

-Tajin or Salt rim (optional)

Method: Add all ingredients into a shaking glass. Add ice, cover and shake for 8-12 seconds. Pour (strain if desired) into rocks glass.

Chipotle Apple Cider Margarita

Ingredients:

-1.5 oz. Tanteo Chipotle Tequila

-4 oz. Hot Apple Cider

-1 oz. Fresh Orange Juice

-0.5 oz. Fresh Lemon Juice

-0.75 oz. Light Agave Nectar

Method: Combine ingredients in a warmed Toddy Glass Stir to mix flavors. Top with cinnamon and nutmeg.

SMOKY CASA MARGARITA

Ingredients:

-2 oz. Casamigos Mezcal

-1 oz. Fresh Lime Juice

-.75 oz. Agave Nectar

-2 Dashes Orange Bitters

-Garnish with a Flamed Orange Peel

Method: Combine all ingredients into tin shaker. Add ice, shake vigorously and strain into rocks glass. Add fresh ice and garnish.

Cuervo Pink Grapefruit Margarita

Ingredients:

-2 oz. of Jose Cuervo® Tradicional® Plata

-1 1/2 oz. ruby red grapefruit juice

-2 teaspoons of agave nectar for taste

-Ice

-1 grapefruit cut in wedges

-Salt or sugar for rim

Method: Rub a slice of lime around the edge of the glass and then dip the rim of the glass lightly in a plate of salt or sugar. Set aside to dry. Add the grapefruit juice, Jose Cuervo® and agave nectar into a cocktail shaker. Shake. Pour over ice and enjoy!

Mint Basil Margarita

Ingredients:

-1.5 oz. Tequila Don Julio Blanco

-0.75 oz. Fresh Lime Juice

-0.65 oz. Mint Basil Agave

-0.5 oz. Pinch Maldon Sea Salt

Method: Add ingredients to shaker and strain into glass with ice. Garnish with a mint and basil sprig. Serve in a rocks glass.

SPICY HONEY MARGARITA

Ingredients:

-1 ounce lime juice

-1⁄2 ounce Bees Knees Spicy Honey syrup

-2 ounces tequila blanco

-Salt and lime wedge for garnish



Method: Rub a lime wedge around rim of a rocks glass and dip in salt. Add lime juice, honey syrup, tequila and ice to a cocktail shaker. Shake vigorously until frosty and strain into the prepared rocks glass filled with fresh ice. Garnish with a lime wedge.

Passion Mezcal Margarita

Ingredients:

-2 oz Vamonos Riendo Mezcal

-2 oz passion fruit

-1 oz honey

-1 strawberry

Method: Cut passion fruit in half and place in the blender at low speed to keep the seeds intact. Strain and shake in a shaker with Vamonos Riendo Mezcal and honey. Pour over ice. Garnish with a strawberry.

Volley Cucumber Skinny Margarita

Ingredients:

-1 Can of Zesty Lime Volley Tequila Seltzer

-½ oz fresh lime juice

-Sliced limes

-Sliced cucumber

-Pinch of Kosher salt

Method: In a tin, muddle 5 slices of cucumber, two lime wedges, and a ½ oz of lime juice. Add one can of Zesty lime Volley Tequila seltzer and a pinch of salt. Tumble with ice and pour into your favorite margarita glass. Salt the rim in advance (optional). Enjoy!

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Los Lobos