NAMI NORI in the West Village Announces Chef Collaboration Series

Nami Nori

Nami Nori - the Japanese restaurant in the West Village specializing in open temaki hand rolls from partners Taka Sakaeda, Jihan Lee and Lisa Limb - is launching a limited-time, chef collaboration temaki series in celebration of their one-year anniversary this October, as well as their catering arm, Nami Nori at Home.

The team met while working under chef Masa Takayama, the only three-star Michelin sushi chef in the country, and opened Nami Nori in October 2019. The restaurant has received two stars from The New York Times, and was highlighted as one of Robb Report's "10 Best New Restaurants in America" and Bloomberg's "Best Restaurant Dishes of 2019." Alongside their signature open temaki, Nami Nori offers Japanese-inspired starters and snacks and a selection of sake, beer, wine and cocktails.



In celebration of their first anniversary in the West Village (Oct 2nd), the Nami Nori team is partnering with notable industry friends to create four special temaki . Running through the month of October, limited quantities of the featured chefs' special temaki will be available each week. The temaki will be available exclusively at Nami Nori for dine-in and take-away, on the following dates:

-10/5 - 10/11: Peekytoe Crab with Uni, Green Chili Emulsion and Kaffir Powder in a Krupuk Nori Shell with Cédric Vongerichten, Executive Chef and Co-owner of Wayan.

-10/12 - 10/18: Honeynut Squash Tempura with Aji Dulce Pickled Pepper, Black Garlic and Scallion with Suzanne Cupps, Executive Chef of 232 Bleecker.

-10/19 - 10/25: Scallop with Uni, Granny Smith Apple, Pickled Chilis and Mint with James Kent, Executive Chef of Crown Shy.

-10/26 - 11/1: Spanish Octopus with Kimchi, Chorizo, Crispy Potato and Micro Cilantro with Junghyun 'JP' Park, Executive Chef and Owner of Atoboy and Atomix.



Additionally, Nami Nori is launching their catering arm, Nami Nori at Home which allows guests to enjoy Nami Nori's "omotenashi" or "Japanese art of hospitality" in the comfort of their own home (up to 90 miles from NYC). The full food and beverage menu is available, in addition to seasonal specials. Strict COVID-19 safety precautions, including daily temperature chefs and increased sanitation practices, are in place.



Nami Nori's chef collaboration temaki series runs from October 5th through November 1st, and will be available via dine-in [outdoor & indoor reservations are available on Resy, and takeaway on their website.

About the chef partners:

Cédric Vongerichten of Wayan

Wayan is the modern Indonesian restaurant and culinary love story from Cédric & Ochi Vongerichten with a menu influenced by Cédric's French technique, Ochi's familial roots and the couple's travels throughout Indonesia. Since opening in early 2019 in Manhattan's NoLita neighborhood, Wayan was named one of Esquire's 2019 Best New Restaurants in America and received a two-star, critic's pick review from The New York Times.



Suzanne Cupps of 232 Bleecker

232 Bleecker is a neighborhood restaurant from chef Suzanne Cupps, where vegetable-forward dishes are spotlighted in a historic West Village location. Executive Chef Suzanne Cupps began her culinary career as a cooking school extern at Gramercy Tavern, which is where she first developed a deep respect for careful sourcing and an appreciation of the New American style of cooking under Michael Anthony. Cupps honed her skills at Anita Lo's restaurant Annisa and then returned to Gramercy Tavern, where she was promoted to sous chef. When Anthony was tapped to be the opening chef at Untitled, he brought his protege along. Suzanne took over the restaurant menu in 2017.



James Kent of Crown Shy

Crown Shy is located on the ground floor Art Deco landmark building at 70 Pine Street in the Financial District. A partnership between Chef James Kent and Restaurateur Jeff Katz, Crown Shy is a neighborhood restaurant elevated by fine dining cooking technique and purposeful friendly service. The restaurant was awarded a Michelin star just six months after opening as well as the highest score given by the Infatuation in 2019.



Junghyun 'JP' Park of Atoboy and Atomix

Junghyun 'JP' Park is the owner and executive chef of Atoboy and Atomix in New York City's NoMad neighborhood. Atoboy (2016), which offers guests an approachable banchan-inspired tasting menu, quickly earned its spot as one of the leaders in New York City's New Korean cuisine movement, receiving a two-star review from The New York Times and ranking on critic Pete Wells' "Top 10 Restaurants" of 2017. Atomix (2018) is a two Michelin starred fine-dining concept designed to showcase chef Park's vision of combining traditional Korean techniques and western techniques, with world class ingredients and exceptional service and design.

Nami Nori is located at 33 Carmine Street, New York, NY 10014. Visit https://naminori.nyc/ or call them at 646.998.4588.

Photo Credit: Spanish Octopus with Kimchi, Chorizo, Crispy Potato and Micro Cilantro Courtesy of Nami Nori

