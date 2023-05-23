Monaco® Cocktails Expands Hard Lemonade Line Debuts New Flavor

Monaco® Cocktails

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

WINE VILLAGE Comes to Baltimore 5/11 to 5/29 Photo 1 WINE VILLAGE Comes to Baltimore 5/11 to 5/29
Review: GRAND LUX CAFE Debuts Delicious New Dishes Photo 2 Review: GRAND LUX CAFE Debuts Delicious New Dishes
Replay Lincoln Park Invites Swifties To Shimmer At The Latest Pop-Up, TAY TAY PARTAY Photo 3 Replay Lincoln Park Invites Swifties To Shimmer At The Latest Pop-Up, TAY TAY PARTAY
Benjamin Prelvukaj and Benjamin Sinanaj on Benjamin Restaurant Group Photo 4 Benjamin Prelvukaj and Benjamin Sinanaj on Benjamin Restaurant Group

Benjamin Prelvukaj and Benjamin Sinanaj on Benjamin Restaurant Group

Monaco® Cocktails, a leader in the canned cocktail space, today announces the expansion of its Hard Lemonade line with a new flavor. Monaco Hard Lemonades were originally introduced to the market in August 2022, making a splash with its entrance into the competitive category.

Strawberry, the newest flavor in the Hard Lemonade lineup, will join Original and Peach – both of which have been successfully selling over the last seven months. Each vodka-based can contains 9% ABV, two shots, and is entirely gluten and malt-free. This refreshing canned cocktail combines the classic taste of lemonade with vodka and delicious strawberries, making it the new go-to drink for partying and good times as we head into warmer months.

The canned cocktail category is projected to continue a steady increase through 2023 and sales of ready-to-drink beverages are up 33.6% according to Yahoo Finance, signifying ongoing growth for the space. “With our Hard Lemonade line becoming increasingly popular among consumers, we felt it was an ideal time to debut this latest flavor,” said Don Deubler, CEO of Monaco’s Parent Company, Atomic Brands. “Launching just in time for spring break season but enjoyable year-round, we’re excited for customers to experience this new electric cocktail and incorporate it into their lifestyles.”

The Strawberry Hard Lemonade joins Monaco Cocktails' diverse portfolio of baseline canned cocktails, featuring a selection of vodka, tequila, gin, and rum. Varietals to note include the existing Original and Peach Hard Lemonades, Watermelon Crush and fan-favorites Sun Crush and Lime Crush.

Monaco Hard Lemonades are currently available at convenience stores nationwide for $2.50-2.99/12oz can. To find a retailer near you, please visit the store locator. For more information on Monaco® Cocktails, please visit: drinkmonaco.com, and follow along on Instagram and Facebook (@drinkmonaco).

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Monaco Cocktails/Atomic Brands



RELATED STORIES - Food + Wine

Master Mixologist: Kevin Lucerpio of AperiBar by Charlie Palmer Collective Photo
Master Mixologist: Kevin Lucerpio of AperiBar by Charlie Palmer Collective

Kevin is the mixologist at AperiBar and Charlie Palmer Steak, under the Charlie Palmer Collective umbrella, where he continues to experiment and create libations for the restaurants’ menus.

Monaco® Cocktails Expands Hard Lemonade Line Debuts New Flavor Photo
Monaco® Cocktails Expands Hard Lemonade Line Debuts New Flavor

Monaco® Cocktails, a leader in the canned cocktail space, today announces the expansion of its Hard Lemonade line with a new flavor, strawberry.

World Paloma Day 5/22 with Patrón Tequila and Tequila Cazadores Photo
World Paloma Day 5/22 with Patrón Tequila and Tequila Cazadores

Break out your lime squeezer and find your grapefruits. May 22nd is World Paloma Day! Just in time for the celebration, Patrón Tequila and Tequila Cazadores are sharing their signature Paloma recipes.

THE MILL KEEPER Wines-Women at the Heart of Napas History Photo
THE MILL KEEPER Wines-Women at the Heart of Napa's History

Our readers will like to know about two of the producer's newly released wines. The Mill Keeper Chardonnay MV, a bright, fruit-forward varietal wine and The Mill Keeper 2022 Rosé, a deliciously crisp blend made of Bordeaux varieties.


From This Author - Marina Kennedy

Marina P. Kennedy's writing career led her from freelancing opportunities in New Jersey and New York to writing for Broadwayworld.com where she covers entertainment, the culinary scene, ... (read more about this author)

FOX HOSPITALITY GROUP ANNOUNCES BK BACKYARD BARFOX HOSPITALITY GROUP ANNOUNCES BK BACKYARD BAR
Review: CALIZA-The Finest Mexican Inspired Cuisine in TriBeCaReview: CALIZA-The Finest Mexican Inspired Cuisine in TriBeCa
Four Memorial Day Destinations in NYCFour Memorial Day Destinations in NYC
Monaco® Cocktails Expands Hard Lemonade Line Debuts New FlavorMonaco® Cocktails Expands Hard Lemonade Line Debuts New Flavor

Videos

Video: How Tovah Feldshuh Built a Five-Decade Career Onstage Video Video: How Tovah Feldshuh Built a Five-Decade Career Onstage
Annaleigh Ashford is Gobsmacked to Star in Her (Other) Favorite Sondheim Show Video
Annaleigh Ashford is Gobsmacked to Star in Her (Other) Favorite Sondheim Show
Shakespeare Featured as Final JEOPARDY! Category Video
Shakespeare Featured as Final JEOPARDY! Category
KIMBERLY AKIMBO Kicks Off CBS MORNINGS' 'Road to the Tonys' Series Video
KIMBERLY AKIMBO Kicks Off CBS MORNINGS' 'Road to the Tonys' Series
View all Videos

Food + Wine SHOWS

Recommended For You