Meet the Sommelier: Michael Scibilia of RED HORSE BY DAVID BURKE in Rumson, NJ

Over the past 20 years Michael Scibilia has been immersed in the restaurant world. Getting the bug, while being a professional actor in New York City, Michael got his start working as a waiter for Steve Hansen at Blue Fin. From there his career took off when Michael gained his 2nd Level Sommelier Certification, through the Court of Master Sommeliers, while climbing through the ranks to become a multi-unit general manager. Michael had the opportunity to work with and for world-renowned restaurateur Stephen Starr, being part of his teams at Parc Restaurant, and Il Pittore. He has had the opportunity to work with celebrity chefs such as Bobby Flay, Jean George, Emeril LaGasse, and now David Burke, for whom he is the general manager of the new Red Horse by David Burke in Rumson, NJ. There, he also oversees the wine program. When not at work Michael can be found coaching his youngest son's travel football team or venturing to see his oldest son's school plays.

We had the pleasure of interviewing Michael Scibilia about his career and Red Horse by David Burke.

What inspired you to become interested in the world of wine?

I became interested in the world of wine during my time working in New York City.. When I was a waiter at Blue Fin in 1999, I had the privilege of working with the beverage director there and his passion for wine sparked my interest. At the time, my wine knowledge was very little, so after speaking with my manager, I took the steps to begin my intro level courses sommelier courses.

What special personal qualities or talents have enhanced your career?

Wine has taught me so many things about hospitality. That it is a true right hand of service, and that with the knowledge I have gained, I am able to not only heighten guest experience, but to create personal relationships outside of the restaurant. It has aided in my ability to connect with people, on a more intimate level, due to the nature of individual pallets, smells, and sense memories.

Who have been some of your professional mentors or individuals that have inspired your work?

Bill Powers was my biggest supporter in gaining my certifications. He was my beverage director, at Mesa Grill in New York City, and he truly made wine enjoyable. He taught me how to make it fun, not snobby, and how to really get to the bottom of what an individual guest is looking for. His excitement and how he taught me about wine was infectious and led me to wanting to know more about wine, to dig deeper into it, and to strengthen my own knowledge of wine to pass on to my own guests.

Do you have a piece of advice for those aspiring to work in the profession?

My advice would be to never stop challenging yourself. I find myself stuck in the produce aisle every time I go to the grocery store, smelling all types of produce. I'm always tasting all types teas and buying endless bottles of wine to keep my senses wide open. Find ways to keep it fun, and don't forget that wine lists are not made for us, they are made for the guests; so we need to leave our own personal feelings and ego out of it, and strive to give guests an experience that they won't find anywhere else. I pride myself on creating lists featuring wines not found on shelves in the store...that's an exciting challenge.

Tell us a little about your travel experiences as a sommelier.

I have had the pleasure of traveling around the world. From Napa to Washington, Germany to France, I have taken great care in submerging myself into the wine world. Some of my best trips have been spent exploring vineyards around the world. What I recommend doing though is starting in the US, or wherever you are from, and finding the, what I call, hidden gem vineyards. These small vineyards take so much pride in what they are doing, and truly want to spend the time speaking with and educating you about their vineyard. These are the places I have learned the most from. One example is Shinn Vineyard out in Long Island; if you can make the trip, it is well worth it.

Why do you find your career as a sommelier so rewarding?

What I find rewarding is the personal interactions. From training staff members, to working with each guest that walks in the doors, to personal clients building wine cellars, I am able to help create something for them that is lasting. Whether it be a knowledgeable staff, a thrilled guest because I picked the perfect wine, or helping a client build that cellar to exactly what they want that fills them with pride. Wine has so much to do with interactions and creating moments more so than just selling a bottle. It can allow someone to forget their daily troubles for 2 hours and just sit and enjoy a meal or a bottle.

What is one of your favorite dishes and what wine would you select for it?

One of my favorite dishes has to be chef David Burke's Pork Chop with Sandy Hook Clams Casino, which features white wine, garlic, bacon, peas, and peppers. The salinity from the clams, the sweet touch from the peas, and the beautifully seared crispy outside of the pork chop all complement each other so well. And the flavors, from salty to slight sweet, are amazing. With this dish, I would pair Flanagan Viognier, Bennett Valley, Sonoma with smells of mild peach and white flowers followed by a medium bodied mouth feel with lemon, slate, tangerine and white grapefruit on the palate.

Tell us a little about the restaurant or organization that you currently work with.

Currently, I am the general manager for Red Horse by David Burke, in Rumson, NJ, one of five different concepts by Chef Burke in NJ, with another set to open in the next month or two. Our restaurant occupies a house built over 100 years ago, with a very warm and welcoming décor. Chef Burke actually got his start in this very building, when it was fromagerie, all those years ago, so it has a very special place in his heart. Our restaurant is a modern-American steakhouse and sushi bar, which seats about 180 guests. Our steaks are all "salt aged", which is a technique Chef Buke is very known for and, in fact holds a patent for. And you will find hints of Asian flare on our menu. I am very proud to be a part of this team, as we truly strive towards guest and community interactions, which makes the experience all that more meaningful.

Red Horse by David Burke is located at 26 Ridge Road, Rumson, NJ 07760. For menus and more information, visit https://redhorsebydb.com/ or call 732.576.3400.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Red Horse by David Burke and Michael Scibilia