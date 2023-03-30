Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Mar. 30, 2023  
MOYNIHAN FOOD HALL is the Go-To Spot for Food Adventurers

Morning, noon or night, the Moynihan Food Hall is a top destination for all things food and drink. It is conveniently located in midtown at the Moynihan Train Hall directly across from Penn Station on 8th Avenue in the historic James A. Farley Post Office Building.

The spacious, airy, and attractive venue is ideal for commuters, guests of MSG, area shoppers, and theatergoers. And it's just a short walk to the Jacob Javits Center. Do a grab-and-go for your workplace or stop by for breakfast, lunch and dinner fare. There's plenty of comfortable seating whether you are going solo or gathering a group. It's also where you can take out full satisfying meals for the family when you are heading home.

Our readers will like that the food hall offers choices to suit every taste, style, and dietary preference. Check out the fantastic selection of current vendors so you will know what to expect when you visit. We guarantee, all your cravings will be satisfied! Links are provided so you can explore the options!

And coming soon are La Esquina and Pastrami Queen.

Editor's Note: We were excited that the ever-popular West Side restaurant, Jacob's Pickles has an outpost at Moynihan Food Hall with a menu of delectable customer favorites. Stay tuned to Broadwayworld Food and Wine for an article focusing on our meal experience at Jacob's Pickles!

For more information, please visit https://34thstreet.org/shop-eat/moynihan-food-hall.

