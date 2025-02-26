MONARCH ROOFTOP in NYC Announces Academy Awards Viewing Party

Check out the drinks that will be served at Monarch Rooftop's celebratory evening
Monarch Rooftop & Indoor Lounge will be hosting its Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on Sunday, March 2nd starting at 6 pm. Themed cocktails and popcorn will be served, as well as a free glass of champagne. The dress code is "dress to impress" with sparkles, tuxes, and formal attire encouraged.
An RSVP is recommended. Below is the list of the exciting themed Academy Awards specialty cocktails.
The Elphaba (Wicked)
Ketel Cucumber & Mint Vodka, Blue Curacao, Mint, Lime, Topped with Ginger Beer
Chalamet’s Champagne (A Complete Unknown)
French 75 - Gin, Lemon, Sparkling Champagne
White Russian (Anora)
Vodka, Kahlua, Coconut Milk, Graham Cracker Rim
Emilia Perez (Emilia Perez)
Cabernet Blend, Peach Liqueur, Apples, Oranges
Demi Moore Martini (The Substance)
Silver Tequila, Berry Liqueur, Blackberry, Jalapeno, Coriander, Lime
Monarch Rooftop & Indoor Lounge is located in the heart of the Herald Square neighborhood at 71 West 35th Street, New York, NY 10001. For more information, visit HERE.
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Monarch Rooftop & Indoor Lounge
Videos