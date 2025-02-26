MONARCH ROOFTOP in NYC Announces Academy Awards Viewing Party

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Monarch Rooftop & Indoor Lounge will be hosting its Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on Sunday, March 2nd starting at 6 pm. Themed cocktails and popcorn will be served, as well as a free glass of champagne. The dress code is "dress to impress" with sparkles, tuxes, and formal attire encouraged.

An RSVP is recommended. Below is the list of the exciting themed Academy Awards specialty cocktails.

The Elphaba (Wicked)

Ketel Cucumber & Mint Vodka, Blue Curacao, Mint, Lime, Topped with Ginger Beer

Chalamet’s Champagne (A Complete Unknown)

French 75 - Gin, Lemon, Sparkling Champagne

White Russian (Anora)

Vodka, Kahlua, Coconut Milk, Graham Cracker Rim

Emilia Perez (Emilia Perez)

Cabernet Blend, Peach Liqueur, Apples, Oranges

Demi Moore Martini (The Substance)

Silver Tequila, Berry Liqueur, Blackberry, Jalapeno, Coriander, Lime

Monarch Rooftop & Indoor Lounge is located in the heart of the Herald Square neighborhood at 71 West 35th Street, New York, NY 10001. For more information, visit HERE.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Monarch Rooftop & Indoor Lounge

