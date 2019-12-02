MONARCH ROOFTOP Annual Gingerbread House & Cookie Decorating Event 12/14

Click Here for More Articles on FOOD & WINE

Join Monarch Rooftop for their Annual Gingerbread House & Cookie Decorating Event on Saturday, December 14th, 2019 12pm-3pm. The venue will be providing complimentary hot and cold Beverages, cocktails and light fare. All of the raffle proceeds from Monarch's Raffle will be donated to Toys for Tots. There will also be a Gingerbread House Decorating Contest and the Grand Prize Winner will receive 2 General Admission tickets to Monarch Rooftop's New Year's Eve Event.

ADULT DECORATING TICKET: includes a complimentary decorating cocktail (for guests 21+) and a guaranteed house to decorate to enter in the contest ($20)

ADULT GENERAL ADMISSION: for the party goer who wants to enjoy all the fun but does not include a guaranteed house to decorate! (Cookies will be available) This ticket also includes a complimentary decorating cocktail (guests 21+ only) ($15)

CHILDREN TICKET: for any guest 4-18 years of age and includes a goodie bag and cookies to decorate ($10).

Monarch Rooftop is located at 71 West 35th Street, just off 6th Avenue. For more information and tickets to the Annual Easter Egg Hunt and Decorating Contest, please visit: https://addisongroupnyc.com/venues/monarch/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Monarch Rooftop





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You