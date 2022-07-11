Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MOCHIDOKI Launches Seasonal Jasmine Boba Flavor

Jul. 11, 2022  
New York's premium mochi ice cream company, Mochidoki is launching their seasonal Jasmine Boba flavor. This innovative flavor launch is inspired by the refreshing and unique qualities of bubble tea, commonly found in Tawainese Tea Houses. The floral and milky flavor includes a boba mochi exterior, surrounded by jasmine ice cream for a fusion of sweetened, velvety tea and uniquely chewy texture.

Mochidoki will also be offering 15% off sitewide during the month of July (discount applied automatically) so that customers can try this new launch or stock up on their favorites, like Matcha, Vanilla Chip, Vegan Mango.

Mochidoki uses internationally sourced, high quality ingredients and globally inspired, expertly crafted formulations to take customers on a journey of discovery, while patent-pending packaging keeps the products fresh and perfectly formed for optimal taste and presentation. As the frozen dessert industry, and especially the mochi ice cream market, continues to experience exponential growth, Mochidoki remains an innovator in the space, and has amassed a vast following for its irresistible creations.

Mochidoki is a nationally renowned, New York-based mochi ice cream company, beloved for their imaginative and refined Japanese inspired desserts. The first and only premium mochi ice cream brand, Mochidoki offers a lineup of elegant flavors including earthy and rich Purple Sweet Potato, their Matcha made with premium matcha, Salted Caramel with cracked caramel candy, Vegan Mango with alphonso mango and many more delicious flavors.

For more information, please visit https://mochidoki.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Mochidoki

