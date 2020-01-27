MELT SHOP in Union Square Announces Free Plant Based Grilled Cheese at Union Square Location, 1/28

Melt Shop will host a limited-time plant-based grilled cheese pop-up with leading vegan dairy brand Miyoko's Creamery on Tuesday, January 28th starting at 3pm exclusively at Melt Shop's Union Square location at 135 4th Avenue.

Melt Shop and Miyoko's are offering 400 free plant-based grilled cheeses made with Miyoko's groundbreaking new vegan Cheddar cheese, which melts and tastes exactly like the dairy version and will be launching on grocery store shelves this spring. This is the first time that New Yorkers will be able to sample the much-anticipated new cheese.

About Miyoko's Creamery

Based in Sonoma, CA, Miyoko's is a registered B-corp founded in 2014 on the principal of compassion for animals and eliminating them from the food system, and their existing lines of award-winning plant-based butter and cheese wheels are sold in more than 12,000 stores across the country. Miyoko's makes their cheeses and butters by combining traditional creamery cultures and age-old cheesemaking techniques with microbiology and modern technology, and they use only real and organic ingredients like nuts, legumes, and plants with no fillers, additives, GMO or artificial ingredients.

Melt Shop has multiple locations in New York and other states including New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. For more information about the eatery, locations, and menu, please visit https://www.meltshop.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Melt Shop





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You