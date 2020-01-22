MASTI INDIAN GRILL & CHAAT BAR Opens in Williamsburg, Brooklyn

Masti Indian Grill & Chaat Bar is now open. The restaurant aims to bring the renowned experience from The Famous Curry Bazaar, a beloved local restaurant in London, England, and true authentic Indian cuisine to the Williamsburg community. The concept was developed by wife and husband team Linda Mahkovec and Ruhel Amin, who have been working in the culinary world for over three decades. The kitchen is helmed by Executive Chef Abdul Jabber (Nabab Tandoori, Tamarind, and The Famous Curry Bazaar in London). Together the trio are looking to fill a real need in the community by showcasing a completely unique cuisine to the area, all while placing hospitality at the forefront of every meal.

Linda Mahkovec and Ruhel Amin met when they were working at Symphony Café in Manhattan, while Ruhel was dreaming of soon opening his own restaurant. It was here that he quickly became a top waiter, serving celebrities like Bob Dylan, Liza Minelli and David Letterman. After the pair met, they dove into the culinary world to try to make this dream a reality. Ruhel worked at the Symphony and Sheraton Hotel for an eight-year tenure. After he finished his degree at Hunter, he opened his first restaurant on the East Side, Tripti Indian Restaurant. In 2017, after working in the corporate world he opened two restaurants in Harlem with partners Ajmal Hussain and Salim Rahman known as Mumbai Masala and River Thai. Now Ruhel and his wife Linda have brought the dream of opening their own restaurant to life with Masti Indian Grill & Chaat Bar.

Chef Abdul Jabber began his culinary journey in his own kitchen at home in Bangladesh. While learning the art of using spices and different regional recipes, his passion for cooking began to grow and in 2007 he left Bangladesh for London. He resided in London for a decade working at restaurants Nabab Tandoori and Tamarind on the Isle of Wight, just off the coast of England, where he solidified his skills in Indian cuisine. From there he went on to work at The Famous Curry Bazaar, implementing culinary traditions into his repertoire such as "phall" and "chaat bar."

Chef Jabber's menu commences with a variety of starters such as the Achari Guchi Tikka, a very traditional dish of pickled mushrooms; Chapli, expertly spiced minced lamb patties with green chilies; and Kurkuri Bhindi, crispy okra with lemon and chaat masala.

The main event at Masti Indian Grill & Chaat Bar is the renowned curry from The Famous Curry Bazaar, which has been known to host celebrity names including Russell Brand and Chris Martin. Each curry has been expertly crafted by Chef Jabber and can be served with chicken, lamb, bone-in goat, shrimp, vegetables or paneer. Choices include the traditional and fan favorite Brick Lane Curry, an onion tomato curry; Phall, an intensely spicy British curry with a blend of chilies; Bhuna, a thick and hearty curry with onions, garlic and fresh coriander; Madras, a hot coconut curry with dry red chilies and curry leaves; Karahi, a wok tossed curry with onions, bell pepper and fenugreek; and Balti, a wok tossed curry with tomatoes, mushrooms, fennel, and garam masala.

Oh! Calcutta Chef's Specials include Jhinga Luchi, creamy shrimp with tomatoes and curry leaves;Tangra Chili Chicken with green chilies, onions, bell peppers and a dark soy

Inviting and warm, Masti Indian Grill & Chaat Bar was designed by Mahkovec and features a quaint dining room with a small bar anchored in front with jars of different Indian spices showcased above. A beautiful image of a woman picking red chili peppers is spotlighted on the back wall. Tables and chairs are scattered throughout the space and specialty floral upholstered chairs can be found at the center of the restaurant for a more lounge style aesthetic. Brown leather banquettes line the perimeter, gorgeous chandeliers are hung above for a golden glow and famous Indian film posters adorn the other walls.

Masti Indian Grill & Chaat Bar is located at 184 Havemeyer Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211. Visit www.mastinyc.com or call 718-599-1516. They are open for both lunch and dinner.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Masti Indian Grill & Chaat Bar





