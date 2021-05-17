MASTERCHEF LIVE! Announces Rescheduled Tour Dates for Fall 2021

TCG Entertainment, leaders in live tour productions, and Endemol Shine North America, producers of the hit culinary competition series MASTERCHEF, premiering Wednesday, June 2 (8:00-9:00PM ET/PT) on FOX, and MASTERCHEF JUNIOR, jointly announce that the popular tour of 2019, MasterChef Junior Live!, is nowMasterChef Live! and features some of your favorite contestants from both series.

MasterChef Live! follows the initial MasterChef Junior Live! tour, which sold-out venues from coast-to-coast in 2019.

Tickets for the updated 2021 schedule for MasterChef Live! can be purchased now at MasterChefLiveTour.com.

The tour will kick off October 9 in Richmond, VA and travel across the country thru November 21, visiting over 35 markets including Charlotte, Atlanta, Orlando, Nashville, Houston, Denver, Detroit, Boston, Washington D.C., Brooklyn, and more.

The all-star lineup will include fan favorites and winners including MASTERCHEF JUNIOR season 7 winner Che and MASTERCHEF season 10 fan favorite, Noah.

Additional talent to be announced at a later date and subject to change.

"TCG is thrilled to bring back live entertainment so we can continue to share the fun of MasterChef Live! to audiences around the country. The addition of MASTERCHEF contestants along with MASTERCHEF JUNIOR brings great moments from both TV series to a LIVE setting. Families will enjoy watching and participating in the show as much as we have enjoyed creating it," said Stephen Cook, President of TCG Entertainment, Producer ofMasterChef Live!

"On the heels of a successful run of MasterChef Junior Live! with our partners TCG Entertainment, we are excited to provide an extra serving of fun, food and excitement to our fans and viewers with MasterChef Live!," said Amber Sheppo, SVP, Licensing, Endemol Shine North America. "With the addition of MASTERCHEF contestants cooking alongside our junior chefs, the culinary chemistry is irresistible, and they can't wait to share more tips, recipes and behind-the-scenes stories with theatre audiences live on stage across the country this Fall."

MasterChef Live! brings MASTERCHEF & MASTERCHEF JUNIOR directly to fans and foodies alike...LIVE on stage! The family-friendly show will feature head-to-head cooking demonstrations and fun (sometimes messy!) challenges with past MASTERCHEF & MASTERCHEF JUNIOR contestants, and an overall immersive audience experience fun for all ages. A limited number of VIP Packages will be available and will include a premium seat, cast meet-and-greet, Q&A sessions, a signed show poster, photos and more! Exclusive MasterChef Live!merchandise also will be available for purchase.

Come be a part of MasterChef Live! It's an experience for the whole family and a recipe for a guaranteed good time!

To learn more about MasterChef Live! and to purchase exclusive tour merchandise, visit MasterChefLiveTour.com.

MasterChef Live! 2021 Tour Dates:

Date City/State Venue 10/12/21 Richmond, VA Carpenter Theater @ Dominion Arts Center 10/15/21 Wilmington, NC Wilson Center 10/16/21 Lancaster, PA American Music Theatre 10/17/21 Charlotte, NC Ovens Auditorium 10/18/21 Orlando, FL Hard Rock Live 10/19/21 Atlanta, GA Cobb Energy Centre 10/20/21 Niceville, FL Mattie Kelly Arts Center 10/21/21 Jacksonville, FL Florida Theatre 10/22/21 Chattanooga, TN Tivoli Theatre 10/23/21 Springfield, IL UIS Performing Arts Center 10/24/21 Nashville, TN Polk Theatre 10/26/21 Austin, TX Long Center 10/28/21 Houston, TX Cullen PAC 10/29/21 Frisco, TX Comerica Center 10/30/21 Little Rock, AR The Center for Humanities and Arts 11/1/21 Colorado Springs, CO Pikes Peak Center 11/2/21 Denver, CO Paramount Theatre 11/4/21 Rapid City, SD The Monument (formerly Rushmore Plaza Fine Arts Theatre) 11/5/21 Oshkosh, WI Menominee National Arena 11/6/21 Akron, OH EJ Thompson 11/7/21 Detroit, MI Fox Theater 11/9/21 Evansville, IN Victory Theatre 11/10/21 Greensburg, PA The Palace Theater 11/12/21 Boston, MA Emerson Colonial Theater 11/13/21 Washington, D.C. Warner Theatre 11/14/21 Brooklyn, NY Kings Theater 11/15/21 Red Bank, NJ Count Basie Center for the Arts 11/17/21 Grand Rapids, MI Devos Performance Hall 11/18/21 Minneapolis, MN State Theatre 11/19/21 Joliet, IL Rialto Square 11/20/21 Crystal Lake, IL Raue Center for the Arts 11/21/21 Cedar Rapids, IA Paramount Theatre

ABOUT TCG ENTERTAINMENT

TCG Entertainment www.TCGENT.com is a leading producer and operator of live touring productions. TCG productions have performed to millions of audience members around the world. TCG also provides other related services including entertainment strategy and booking, marketing strategy and implementation, creative development, and project management.

TCG shows include multiple productions of Cirque Musica www.cirquemusica.com , which is one of the top Cirque styles show in the industry. Cirque Musica is a ground-breaking show that combines the greatest music of all time with the world-renowned cast of Cirque Musica performing feats of grace, skill, and strength.

Other productions include film in concerts such as Rocky in Concert and Legally Blonde in Concert (in conjunction with MGM Studios, A Night of Symphonic Hip Hop, REWIND-Celebrating the 80s, A Night of Symphonic Rock, Ella-The Music of Ella Fitzgerald with Symphony Concert, and more. TCG also represents artists such as Kenny G. Stephen Cook is the founder and President of TCG Entertainment.

ABOUT ENDEMOL SHINE NORTH AMERICA

Endemol Shine North America delivers world-class content and compelling storytelling to multiple platforms in the U.S. and across the globe.

A division of Banijay, the world's largest international content producer and distributor, subsidiary production companies in the U.S. include Authentic Entertainment, Truly Original, 51 Minds Entertainment, Bunim/Murray Productions, Stephen David Entertainment and Yellow Bird U.S. Its Endemol Shine Latino division oversees all original Spanish and Portuguese-language operations across Latin America, including Endemol Shine Brasil and Mexico City-based Endemol Shine Boomdog.

Endemol Shine North America is behind such hit series as "Big Brother" (CBS), "MasterChef" (FOX), "MasterChef Junior" (FOX), "Wipeout" (TBS), "Utopia" (Amazon), "LEGO Masters" (FOX), "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" (Bravo), "The Real Housewives of Potomac" (Bravo), "Below Deck" (Bravo), "Below Deck Mediterranean" (Bravo), "Below Deck Sailing Yacht" (Bravo), "Swamp People" (History) "T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle" (VH1), "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" (E!), "The Challenge" (MTV) and the upcoming launches of "Foodtastic" (Disney+) and "Ripley" (Showtime).

The company also produces Spanish-language hits including "LOL" (Amazon), "¿Quién Es La Máscara?" (Televisa), "Tu Cara Me Suena" (Univision), "Súbete a Mi Moto" (Amazon), as well as Portuguese series "Big Brother Brasil" (Globo), "MasterChef Brasil" (Bandeirantes/Discovery), "All Together Now Teen" (RecordTV), "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition" (GNT/Globo) and "Game of Clones" (Amazon/RecordTV).

