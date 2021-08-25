MARCO SWEETS & SPICES Pop-Ups in NYC 8/28 and 8/29

Marco Sweets & Spices, the culinary-inspired ice cream brand that puts spices and worldly flavors at the forefront of their pints, will - for the first time ever! - be popping up in NYC on Saturday, August 28th + Sunday, August 29th for an ice cream-fueled weekend.

During the weekend of August 28-29, Marco will be popping up at Partners Coffee (West Village) and Talea Beer Co. (Brooklyn), respectively, offering scoops of their signature flavors via their ice cream cart to locals and NYC visitors alike. More details about the pop-ups can be found below.



Saturday, August 28: Marco x Partners Coffee

Location: Partners Coffee West Village (44 Charles St)

Time: Saturday, 8/28 (1pm - 4pm)

Offering: Marco is teaming up with small-batch coffee roaster Partners Coffee to bring their spice-forward ice creams to the Village! Marco will be offering FREE cups of ice cream (in flavors like Vanilla Chai, Spicy PB Caramel), with the option to "affogato-ize" scoops with a shot of Partners espresso for $1.

Sunday, August 29: Marco x Talea Beer Co.

Location: Talea (87 Richardson St, Brooklyn)

Time: Sunday, 8/29 (1pm - 4pm)

Offering: Marco will set up their cart on Talea Beer Co.'s outdoor patio and offer scoops of ice cream ($4) to the patrons of the women-owned Brooklyn brewery (and passersby). Guests will be able to sip on Talea's curated draft beer and bites, and enjoy sweet treats from Marco!

About Marco Sweets & Spices

Marco Sweets & Spices is an ice cream company that creates culinary-inspired flavors rooted in a love for travel and showcasing diverse, global ingredients. Crafted with epicureans in mind, each variety of Marco ice cream expertly layers flavors, bringing dimension and depth to every bite.

Marco Sweets & Spices launched in July 2020 and offers eight varieties, each inspired by flavor combinations found around the world: Vanilla Chai, Ginger Dreamsicle, Aztec Chocolate, Thai Coco-Lime, Spicy PB Caramel, ProvenÃ§al Strawberry Turkish Mocha, and Moroccan Honey Nut. Marco Sweets & Spices ice creams are available with nationwide shipping via marcoicecream.com, and at stockists across the country.

Marco Sweets & Spices believes in supporting farmers worldwide and donates 1% of every sale to One Acre Fund, a Kenya-based nonprofit organization that provides smallholder farmers with asset-based financing and agriculture training services to reduce hunger and poverty.

About Partners Coffee

Partners Coffee is a small batch coffee roaster founded in Brooklyn, New York. As roasters and baristas they believe that each coffee can tell a story, and they seek to share that in every cup. Co-owners Adam Boyd and Amber Jacobsen opened the flagship cafe and roastery in 2012 under the name Toby's Estate on a then-deserted stretch of North 6th Street in Williamsburg. The shop quickly became the unofficial clubhouse for the burgeoning neighborhood, allowing the company to thoughtfully expand into new boroughs, verticals and retailers.

Now with a robust wholesale business that includes clients such as Whole Foods, Van Leeuwen, PlantShed, The Butcher's Daughter and many more, state of the art educational facilities, and five beloved neighborhood cafes, Partners Coffee strives to make sophisticated and complex coffees approachable. With an unwavering commitment to coffee integrity and offering educational programs for wholesale clients and consumers alike, Partners Coffee has helped pave the way as a destination for accessible specialty coffee in the United States.

About Talea Beer Co.

TALEA Beer Co. is the only exclusively woman-owned and woman-founded production brewery (and taproom!) in NYC. Founded by new moms Tara Hankinson and NAVY veteran LeAnn Darland in 2018, TALEA Beer Co. is a culmination of their love for craft beer and their passion to create an approachable, inclusive beer company. TALEA Beer Co. aims to create easy-drinking staples that you can comfortably share with your hard-seltzer and wine-drinking friends or open with the most discerning beer connoisseur. TALEA's beers are at the intersection of high quality and low bitterness with fruit-forward flavors, including raspberry, mango, guava, passionfruit, and citrus. The bright, stylish, and airy taproom and brewery offers beer flights, light bites, beer cocktails, guided tastings, themed events, taproom yoga, and food truck pop-ups.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Marco Sweets & Spices