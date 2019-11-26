MALIBU FARM in NYC Presents Weekly Gingerbread House Workshops in December

Malibu Farm in the Seaport District of NYC is hosting an exciting, family-friendly, event perfect for the holiday season. Their weekly Gingerbread House Workshop will be held on the first three Wednesday's of December. Build your own gingerbread house with help from master Pastry Sous Chef Lindsay Harlow- with pastry experience at well-known restaurants such as The Smith, The Breslin Bar & Dining Room, Aureole, and a Baking and Pastry degree from The Culinary Institute of America.

Malibu Farm will handle 'construction' of the house and provide everything to decorate. Just show up ready for a great time! The best part? We'll take care of all the cleanup afterward. See below for additional details.

Dates: December 4, December 11, December 18

Time: 4:00pm

Price: $45

Make your reservation at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/malibu-gingerbread-house-workshop-tickets-83061185241?ref=estw

About

Malibu Farm, a breezy, oceanfront restaurant founded by Helene Henderson in Malibu, CA- opened its seventh location on Pier 17 in New York's Seaport District. Bringing Californian cuisine from pier to pier, the menu features light and refreshing options made with organic produce, grass-fed beef, and freshly caught fish sourced from small farmers close to the city. With a stunning view of the Brooklyn Bridge and a prime waterfront location, Malibu Farm welcomes diners to enjoy fresh, whole-grain, organic meals that taste and feel good while momentarily escaping the bustle of New York City for the relaxed vibes of the California coast and New York harbor.

For more information on Malibu Farm, please visit https://www.malibufarm.nyc/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Malibu Farm





