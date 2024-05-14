MADISON RESORT in Wildwood Crest Announces Exciting Grand Opening

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Madison Resort, the newest and largest resort located in Cape May County's Wildwood Crest is ready for its exciting grand opening just in time for the 2024 beach season. Founder Dan Alicea announce they will cut the red ribbon and officially open the doors on Thursday, May 16th. Grand opening day and weekend will include a red ribbon ceremony with local dignitaries, an opening VIP and Media Party, media tours and weekend-long festivities.

The new resort brings together the historic doo-wop stylings of the Oceanview Motel and combine it with the iconic Royal Hawaiian property next door, for one giant resort that will feature 200 guest rooms, three restaurants, two pools, cabana and poolside seating for 100+, two hot tubs, beachfront weddings, two fitness centers, five conference rooms, two rooftop event spaces and pet-friendly accommodations.

Madison Resorts has invested more than $52M into the project which included major top to bottom renovations at both former hotels - while celebrating and preserving the doo-wop style architecture that Oceanview Motel was famous for.

The first tower of rooms is available immediately for those that want to be the first guests to experience the resort, with all towers and rooms online by grand opening weekend starting May 16th.

Madison Resort is located at 7201 Ocean Ave. Wildwood Crest, NJ 08260. For special offers, resort information or to book a stay, contact the office at (609) 389-6666 or visit madisonresortwildwoodcrest.com . 7201 Ocean Ave. Wildwood Crest, NJ 08260.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Madison Resorts

Comments