Love PARTNERS COFFEE for Valentine's Day

Partners Coffee is celebrating singles and sustainable relationships this Valentine’s Day through the brand’s line of Single Origin coffees, offering free sitewide shipping on orders placed between February 6-12th.

With sustainability at the heart of Partners’ ethos, the Single Origin program highlights the brand’s farm relationships and sourcing efforts in Colombia, Guatemala, Brazil and more.

Here is Partners’ current rotation of featured Single Origins, along with two best-selling mainstays. These coffees are ideal for gifting or for treating yourself.

-Elevate from Honduras ($18.50) - a mainstay Single origin from Honduras packaged in festive pink and red hues for the holiday

-El Ramo from Colombia ($18.50) - translated as “the bouquet” in Spanish, this fresh coffee with tasting notes of peach and vanilla will be even more loved than flowers

-Las Flores from Honduras ($18.50) - lean into the winter months and enjoy this coffee’s cozy flavors of apple cider and gingerbread

-Santa Elisa from Guatemala ($21) - an elegant and juicy coffee tasting of blood orange, caramel and sugar cookie

-Isidro Pereira from Brazil ($16.50) - a nutty light roast with smooth pear, cocoa, and hazelnut

-Ghost Town Decaf from Peru ($18.50) - decaffeinated using Partners’ sustainable mountain water process, notes of white chocolate, malt, and golden raisin can be tasted in this caffeine-free roast

Partners Coffee, based in Brooklyn, New York is well known for their café locations, coffees, teas, and subscription program. For more information, please visit https://www.partnerscoffee.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Partners Coffee



