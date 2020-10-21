LOVE CRUNCH Debuts Salted Caramel Pretzel Granola

Love Crunch Salted Caramel Pretzel Granola

Love Crunch has introduced its latest mouth-watering flavor. A little bit sweet, a little bit salty, and a whole lot of delicious, Love Crunch Salted Caramel Pretzel granola combines pretzel with dark chocolate chunks, crisp caramel puffs and a sprinkling of Himalayan pink salt for a 'where-have-you-been-all-my-life' experience.

"This latest Love Crunch flavor is really special," says Love Crunch co-founder and Nature's Path General Manager Arjan Stephens. "The combination of sweet and salty is a great start to your day, or a way to add a little excitement to your snacking."

This latest love story continues a long tradition of amorous inspiration at Love Crunch. Love Crunch founders Arjan and Rimjhim created their first Love Crunch blend as a decadent and delicious treat for their wedding guests. More than a decade later, Salted Caramel Pretzel becomes the 8th granola flavor to join the Love Crunch extended family, alongside culinary cousins Dark Chocolate & Red Berries, Dark Chocolate & Peanut Butter, Dark Chocolate Macaroon, Espresso Vanilla Cream, Double Chocolate Chunk, Apple Chia Crumble, and Dark Chocolate Cinnamon & Cashew.

At Love Crunch, they are fans of being mindful with food-that's why they make Love Crunch products with only the best, wholesome ingredients. The new Love Crunch Salted Caramel Pretzel granola is certified USDA Organic, Vegan, Fairtrade certified, Non-GMO Project Verified, Trans Fat free and cholesterol free.

Love Crunch products also give something back to the world through the Bite4Bite program, where Love Crunch donates a minimum of $1M worth of food every year to food banks across North America.

Love Crunch Salted Caramel Pretzel Granola is now available at select Kroger stores nationwide, and check out them online.

Love Crunch loves to connect. Follow them on Instagram: @lovecrunchorganic

About Nature's Path Foods

Nature's Path Organic Foods is North America's largest organic breakfast and snack food company and produces USDA and Canadian Certified Organic and Non-GMO Project Verified breakfast and snack foods sold in grocery and natural food stores in over 50 countries around the world. Committed to the triple bottom line- socially responsible, environmentally sustainable and financially viable, Nature's Path works diligently to support communities and champion the cause of people and planet. Brands include Nature's Path®, Love Crunch®, Qi'a®, Que Pasa®, Flax Plus®, and EnviroKidz®. Founded in 1985, Nature's Path is headquartered in Richmond, British Columbia and employs hundreds of valued team members at its four facilities in Canada and the United States. For more information, visit https://www.naturespath.com/en-us/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Nature's Path Foods

Related Articles