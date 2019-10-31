FOOD & WINE
LOACKER Debuts Limited Edition Coffee Flavored Quadratini

Article Pixel Oct. 31, 2019  
Quadratini by Loacker, the #1 global wafer brand has announced their limited edition coffee-flavored varieties that are ideal for fall snacking, enjoying with a warm beverage, as a special dessert, or for holiday entertaining. They are also a welcome addition to cookie platters. Friends and family will love these delicate, tasty treats.

These new limited edition, delicious wafers include:

· Loacker Espresso Quadratini - four layers of the smoothest espresso cream filling held by five light, crispy wafers.

· Loacker Tiramisù Quadratini - four layers of the smoothest Tiramisù cream filling held by five light, crispy wafers.

· Loacker Cappuccino Quadratini - four layers of the smoothest cappuccino cream filling held by five light, crispy wafers.

Each Quadratini is made with the most premium flavors from the Italian Alps in a delectable cube-shaped snack, making them the ultimate treats to enjoy for coffee lovers everywhere.

For more information on Loacker, please visit: https://www.loacker.com/int/en/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Loacker



