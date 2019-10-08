LI-LAC CHOCOLATES Opening Sixth Location on 7th Avenue in the West Village

The iconic Li-Lac Chocolates brand, which has been faithfully serving New Yorker's for almost a century, have opened their newest store in the West Village at 75 Greenwich Avenue. The beloved chocolate house started from a modest shop on Christopher Street founded by French-trained George Demetrious in 1923 and still employs original cooking methods and time-honored recipes, handcrafting gourmet small batch chocolates and confections. Li-Lac Chocolates showcases one of the largest selections of fresh, gourmet chocolate in the country with over 120 unique offerings.

The new store location was a bit of a passion project for the Li-Lac Chocolates team, as when they were unable to renew their lease for the Jane Street shop they went on a search determined to stay in their home of the West Village, and as luck would have it found a larger space overlooking the bustling city streets and surrounded by luxury shops and destinations including Nordstrom's Local and Equinox. The expansive 800 square-foot store will feature a 14 ft. chocolate case displaying all their signature favorites including butter crunch, walnut caramel bars, dark chocolate glace orange slices, and French mints, all made with high levels of real cocoa and cocoa butter to ensure the highest quality bite. An on-site chocolate tempering wheel will be churning out select Li-Lac staples such as their dark chocolate almond bark. The shop will also carry their full line of chocolate assortments, NY-themed chocolate gifts and specialty holiday molds from chocolate pumpkins and turkeys to giant Santa's. A hot chocolate bar will be spotlighted as one enters the shop, where guests can enjoy signature hot and iced Li-Lac sipping chocolate perfect for the upcoming holiday season.

To celebrate the new store opening, Li-Lac Chocolates is winding back the clock to 1923, the year of the brand's inception featuring the original prices. On Saturday, October 19th from 11:00am - 5:00pm, the store will be hosting a grand opening event where guests will be able to enjoy chocolate mousse rolls, almond bark, their legendary fudge, coconut clusters and pecan chews for 23 cents apiece. The first 100 customers will also be able to purchase 1 pound of almond bark as well as 16-piece truffle assortment boxes each for $9.23. The special offerings are limited to one per customer. Apart from the delicious chocolate deals, the grand opening will include live music highlighting oldie hits as well as free hot chocolate and fun holiday characters.

Li-Lac Chocolates, which has five other locations scattered across the Big Apple including Hudson Yards, Greenwich Village, Grand Central, Chelsea Market and the factory/store at Industry City, Brooklyn, is a New York legend never succumbing to fads and standing by their tried and true chocolate and confection making techniques.

To view Li-Lac Chocolates full product line please visit https://www.li-lacchocolates.com/

Li-Lac Chocolates locations: Hudson Yards: 10th Avenue at 32nd St. West Village: 75 Greenwich Avenue (at 7th Avenue). Greenwich Village: 162 Bleecker Street (btw Sullivan & Thompson). Grand Central: 43rd Street & Lexington Avenue. Chelsea Market: 75 9th Avenue (at 15th Street). Brooklyn Factory/Store: 68 35th Street (btw 2nd & 3rd Avenue) Brooklyn. Website: www.li-lacchocolates.com and Instagram: @lilacchocolates.

Photo: Courtesy of Li-Lac Chocolates





