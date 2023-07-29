LE DINER EN BLANC Returns to New York City on 9/14

Editor's note: We are excited about the return of Le Diner en Blanc to NYC on 9/14. Check out all the information about this event that is happening across the globe and learn about registration for the New York City location. To get a sense of the incredible visuals and how the evening unfolds, here is the 2022 official video of Le Diner en Blanc - New York City.

The French-inspired urban picnic has become THE culinary event of the year in the U.S. and cities around the world. Launched in France 35 years ago, the one-of-a-kind global phenomenon has become a beloved tradition across 6 continents, with each location injecting its own culture and culinary voice. More than one million people are on waiting lists worldwide, hoping to attend events that frequently sell out in a matter of days if not hours.

On Thursday, September 14, 2023, Le Diner en Blanc returns to New York, the city that jumpstarted the international sensation, for the 11th edition. Thousands of people will come together at an iconic undisclosed location for a one-night celebration of food, wine, and friendship.

Every year in cities around the world, guests dressed in head-to-toe white first gather at specific rallying points. Guided by local volunteers, these groups then descend on a landmark public space, either on foot or by other organized means of transportation. They bring everything they need for an elegant soirée in tow, including gourmet picnic food, fine china, silverware, white tablecloth and folding table and chairs. The exact location remains a secret until the moment guests arrive, creating an air of mystery and excitement.

Over the course of the evening, the guests eat, converse, reconnect with friends and celebrate their city’s beauty amid live music and dancing. Many spend weeks in advance planning their menus. The event offers guests the perfect occasion to express their unique fashion and design style; the elaborate and creative outfits, fantastic hats, and decorative table settings are always a fabulous spectacle.

The iconic moment of the event is without a doubt the waving of thousands of cloth napkins to mark the beginning of the dinner. At the end of the night when time comes to say Au revoir, guests pack up their crystal, dinnerware, and tables, pick up all their litter and head into the night, leaving behind no sign of their elegant revelry.

Sandy Safi, President of Diner en Blanc International, noted: 'Since my first involvement with the launch of Le Diner en Blanc here in New York in 2011, the feeling of accomplishment and enchantment that the event brings when all guests and volunteers all dressed to the nine in white descend on the then revealed location is indescribable. We are looking forward to experience it again on September 13th'

To be part of the celebrations, people can sign up now by visiting newyork.dinerenblanc.com and clicking on the Register tab and you can also visit https://register.dinerenblanc.com/newyork/en/register?.

To maintain the uniqueness of Le Diner en Blanc, every guest has its part to play and observes certain requirements such as:

Dress code: head-to-toe in white only. Elegance and Originality are key!

Table setting: all white!

French-influenced event only wine and/or Champagne are served. As per New York alcohol regulations, guests cannot bring their own alcohol. Guests wishing to enjoy some wine or Champagne must reserve online through Le Diner en Blanc’s e-store. However, guests are welcome to bring their own non-alcoholic beverages.

To ensure that the secret location is kept undisclosed until the last minute, guests meet at assigned departure locations throughout the city and are escorted by a Diner en Blanc volunteer.

So, the event location is left as clean as when guests arrived, they are required to leave with all their belongings, leftovers, and litter.

Guests are to bring:

A table, two white chairs, white tablecloth.

A picnic basket comprising fine food and proper stemware and white dinnerware. A catered picnic basket option, which can be picked up on site, will be available for those who do not wish to pack their own. Guests wishing to do so must reserve online through Le Diner en Blanc’s e-store.



About Le Diner en Blanc

Le Diner en Blanc is so much more than an event. It's a unique cultureal movement that empowers friends of friends to gather and clebrate their shared passions for life, food, fashion and community, year after year, with a pinch of mystery and a large serving of spontaneity. Eleganty dressed all in white, guests arrive at a secret location for a chic picnic en masse. They bring their own tables, chairs, picnic baskets—all the trimmings—to sit down with friends and make new connections in one of their city’s most beautiful public spaces. The location remains secret up until the very moment of arrival. Over the course of the evening, guests from all backgrounds eat, dance, and reconnect with the finer things in life, as they appreciate the night’s magical experience.

To this day, over 120 cities in 40 countries have joined the ever-growing and international network to celebrate gourmet cuisine, offer extraordinary entertainment, and bring together vibrant individuals and bon vivants around the world. While Diner en Blanc International is headquartered in Montreal, Canada, every event in every city is hosted by passionate local organizers who fell in love with the original Parisian concept and wanted to bring it home and dress it up with local flair. For more info, photos, and videos of Le Diner en Blanc events from around the world, visit dinerenblanc.com.

To keep up to date on announcments, please visit: newyork.dinerenblanc.com

