Kaatsbaan Cultural Park Summer Festival 2021 Announces 'Playing Field Dinner' Inaugural End Of Summer Feast

Kaatsbaan Cultural Park presents "Playing Field Dinner" - an Inaugural End of Summer Feast, curated by Jeff Gordinier, author of Hungry: Eating, Road-Tripping, and Risking it All with the Greatest Chef in the World. Purchase tickets at https://ci.ovationtix.com/36035/production/1071028.

September 12, 2021

1:00pm: Arrival, 1:00pm-4:00pm: Pachamanca festivities + cocktails, 4:00pm-5:00pm: Jeff Gordinier and Ruth Reichl in conversation, 5:00pm-6:00pm: Dinner

The inaugural "Playing Field Dinner," curated by Jeff Gordinier, author of Hungry: Eating, Road-Tripping, and Risking It All with the Greatest Chef in the World. Kaatsbaan's first annual end of summer feast is in partnership with JuanMa Calderón and Maria Rondeau of Esmeralda and Celeste, who will prepare a pachamanca - an ancient Peruvian technique of cooking in the ground for which they were recently featured in the New York Times. Special conversation with Jeff Gordinier, former food writer for the New York Times and Esquire, and Ruth Reichl, the former restaurant critic for both the New York Times and the Los Angeles Times, as well as the former editor-in-chief of Gourmet magazine. Among her many books are the bestsellers Save Me the Plums, Comfort Me with Apples, and Tender at the Bone. **Availability limited to 150 dinner guests, All programming is subject to change.

"Kaatsbaan has always been a haven for artists, and this was never more evident than during these last sixteen months. We felt it was our responsibility to find a way to provide safe work spaces and performance opportunities for artists throughout the pandemic. The Summer Festival 2021 is building off the success of our past two Festivals, which supported over 300 New York City artists and allowed us to welcome more than 3,500 audience members to Kaatsbaan." said Stella Abrera, Artistic Director.