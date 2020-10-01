KETEL ONE VODKA-Celebrate National Vodka Day on 10/4 with the Perfect Martini

Click Here for More Articles on FOOD & WINE

KETEL ONE VODKA

The perfect martini is a force to be reckoned with, and what better way to kick back on October 4 than with a martini from someone who knows best. Here are some excellent tips from Bob Nolet, the Vice President of Marketing and the Master Distiller at Nolet Spirits.

The best martini is the one that a skilled bartender makes you. It starts with a quality vodka, which to me means a base spirit that is crisp instead of sharp or overpowering. It stands on its own in flavor, with only a splash of dry vermouth.

Stirred which yields proper dilution and temperature key ingredients for a good martini. If you've got a properly diluted martini, you should never need ice, which is why it's best served up, and in a chilled martini glass. A lemon twist to garnish is my preferred final touch, adding a delightful pop of citrus aroma.

And here are some additional tips and tricks.

-Make sure your glass is chilled

-Serve your martini in a small glass, it will help keep things cold longer. Bigger glasses tend to get warm quicker

-When stirring - don't use crushed ice use solid ice cubes. The more solid the ice the less dilution, plus the spirit will get colder quicker

-Vermouth oxidizes, so a fresh bottle really is the sign of a pro. A fresh bottle means fresh flavors. Always store your vermouth in the fridge

Enjoy this special recipe for the perfect martini.

The Ketel One Perfect Martini

Ingredients:

-1.25 oz. Ketel One® Vodka

-0.25 oz. dry vermouth

-Lemon twist

Method: Stir vodka with ice in a mixing glass. Strain into a martini glass.

Garnish with a lemon twist.

For more information on Ketel One, please visit https://www.ketelone.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Ketel One

Related Articles