Jèn Collagen + Aloe Vera Water for a Beautiful Life

Jèn Collagen + Aloe Vera Water

September is Healthy Aging Month, a time that encourages people to rejuvenate and evaluate lifestyle choices. The body is resilient and it's never too late to integrate healthy habits and rituals. The makers of wildly popular ALO Drink have launched Jèn Collagen + Aloe Vera Water. It is the first and only water infused with both marine collagen and aloe vera for a unique, inspired and functional beverage. Both work together to help maintain healthy, youthful looking skin. Collagen promotes beauty from within and is a protein found in the body's cells that helps strengthen skin, muscles, and bones, while aloe vera has been shown to increase collagen production when taken orally.

Not all collagens are alike. Their proprietary marine collagen peptides feature smaller molecular weights than typical bovine (meat)-sourced collagen enabling easier absorption. It's sourced from fish scales that makes it an environmentally friendly and sustainable ingredient that would otherwise go unused.

With 2,500 mg of marine collagen tripeptides per bottle, non-GMO, gluten free, fat free, aloin-free and made without artificial flavors, Jèn Collagen + Aloe Vera Water drinks help maintain a strong, youthful appearance and improve skin quality by amplifying collagen retention.

Jèn Collagen + Aloe Vera Water is available in three flavors including Blood Orange & Lemon, Apple & Lychee and Peach & Plum and available Sprout's Farmers Market, Fresh Thyme Farmer's Market and by visiting https://drinkjen.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Jèn Collagen + Aloe Vera Water

