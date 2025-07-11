JULY HAPPENINGS in the City-Be There!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Check out this great line-up of events and opportunities to enjoy good food and drink in the month of July. Make your summer in the city shine bright!

The Standard High Line

*OPENING* The Standard Soda Shop | Now through October 5th

The property has officially opened its brand-new summer pop-up: The Standard Soda Shop, a retro Americana-inspired experience located right in the hotel’s iconic plaza. Channeling the golden age of diners with a cheeky Standard twist, The Standard Soda Shop features a nostalgic 18-foot circular bar, umbrella-lined tables, and a summer-long menu featuring Moonburger’s classic #9 smashburger meal. An Airstream serves ice cream in partnership with Van Leeuwen, while playful cocktails, homemade sodas, and a rotating pie-of-the-day DJ booth round out the diner-inspired experience.

Romer Hell’s Kitchen

Love Thy Gayborhood: Miss Hell’s Kitchen | Thursday, July 24th at 8PM

In collaboration with Miss Hell’s Kitchen 2024 winner Sabel Scities and Romer Neighborhood Hotels, Love Thy Gayborhood partnership features a five-month drag residency at So & So’s Neighborhood Piano Bar, bringing together local talent and special guests for unforgettable performances. Guests can also enjoy a curated experience with the Love Thy Gayborhood hotel package, offering accommodations and a portion of proceeds benefiting the Ali Forney Center.

Happy Hour at So & So’s | Wed to Sat, 5PM - 7PM, Thurs (INDUSTRY NIGHT), 10PM - 11:30PM

Escape the summer heat and stay cool with the best drinks and live entertainment at So & So’s Piano Bar and Restaurant in Hell’s Kitchen. The chic speakeasy-style enclave not only has some of the most exciting cocktails and bar bites on the west side, but is a celebrity and Broadway talent favorite, so you never know who you’ll run into. With curved metal arches over a piano stage and Broadway-inspired lighting, it’s a favorite hideaway for locals and tourists alike.

The Mark Hotel

The Mark Clam Bar at The Mark hotel | Ongoing for lunch and dinner daily from 12 – 10PM

This summer, escape to the seaside - without ever leaving the Upper East Side. The Mark Hotel invites you to experience The Mark Clam Bar by Jean-Georges and Caviar Kaspia: a fun new collaboration that blends the breezy charm of a beachside seafood shack with the refinement of uptown dining. Savor classics like fresh lobster rolls, oysters, and clams, each crafted with Jean- Georges’ signature style — and if you’re in the mood, top it all off with a taste of Caviar Kaspia’s world-renowned caviar for a culinary experience that brings summer to your table.

The New York EDITION

Punch Room Ginza at The Lobby Bar | Friday, July 18th

This July at The New York EDITION, Tokyo’s acclaimed Punch Room Ginza makes its U.S. debut with an exclusive summer pop-up. The award-winning bar brings its refined Japanese approach to classic punches and cocktails crafted to New York, offering a rare chance to experience the spirit of Ginza — no passport required.

The Times Square EDITION

Moonrise at Paradise Club | July 12th, 18th, 19th, 25th, 26th

The show, powered by the creative mind and captivating talent of renowned acrobatic artist Lara Jacobs Rigolo, is rooted in tradition and homage to the 13 ancient moon goddesses, interpreted as a mesmerizing performance that blends bespoke acts of dance, aerial artistry, acrobatics, vocals and visual poetry. It’s one example of many that reinforce Paradise Club as a coveted venue for experiential entertainment and unmatched nightlife. The complete experience invites guests to indulge in an exclusive multi-course dinner-show menu curated by Michelin-starred Chef John Fraser, who helms the culinary program at the property. The menu plays on seasonal themes, each dish complemented by artfully crafted cocktails inspired by the essence of each moon goddess.

PUBLIC Hotel

Happy Hour at THE ROOF | Monday to Friday, 5PM - 7PM

Experience a Happy Hour like no other at THE ROOF, a vibrant summer destination perched above the Lower East Side with panoramic skyline views, carefully curated cocktails, and an Asian inspired menu. Enjoy the sunset while sipping on bubbles, the signature Frose, alongside a few favorite bites like Summer Spears, Shishito Peppers, and Sweet & Sour Cauliflower. SUNSET Happy Hour is sure to be a perfect respite for some after work fun or as a pre-dinner stop to take in some of the best views in town.

Photo Credit: Nikolas Koenig for The New York Edition