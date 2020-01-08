JET'S PIZZA Opens 20th Chicago Location in the South Loop with Special Offer

In celebration of its 20th Chicago location opening Monday, January 20, 2020 in the city's South Loop neighborhood at 1144 S. Wabash Ave., Jet's Pizza ® will be offering pizza fanatics $2 small pizzas and $0.20 slices of pizza for one day only. Available from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. exclusively at the new South Loop location, the offer is valid for pick-up orders and is limited to one slice and one small pizza per person with extra toppings available for an additional fee.

In a special partnership with Chicago Bears Wide Receiver Allen Robinson's Within Reach Foundation, guests may also enjoy the "Allen Robinson Special" at the South Loop Jet's Pizza® location and all other Chicagoland locations. The "Allen Robinson Special" features a large one-topping pizza, choice of Jet's Bread® and a 2-liter Pepsi-Cola®product for $21.99. The offer is available online only for carry-out or delivery with the code AR12 through Saturday, February 29, 2020. Jet's Pizza® will donate a portion of sales from the special to the foundation, which supports programs like Robinson's Reach for a Book initiative that provides Boys and Girls Clubs and Title 1 schools in the Chicago area with age appropriate books and periodicals in a fun learning environment.

Jet's Pizza® was founded in 1978 by Eugene and John Jetts in Sterling Heights, Michigan. They are famous for Detroit Style Deep Dish pizza with the 8 Corner Pizza® being one of their signature pizzas. They offer hand-tossed round, thin crust, NY Style, as well as Jetzees®, salads, breads, flavored crusts and more. Jet's® uses the highest quality ingredients from dough made fresh daily, fresh cut toppings, premium mozzarella cheese, and sauce made from scratch from the best tomatoes available. Jet's Pizza® has grown to over 380 stores in 20 states and continues to commit to quality at each location. While quality and taste are number one, they strive to make customers happy with every order they make. So if you're hungry say "Eat better pizza®. Let's Get Jet's®.



For more information, visit https://www.jetspizza.com/

About Jet's Pizza

About Allen Robinson's Within Reach Foundation

The Mission of Allen Robinson's Within Reach Foundation is to provide educational opportunities and resources to low-income and inner-city Chicago students to help put success within reach. For more information, please visit https://www.allenrobinson12.org/.

